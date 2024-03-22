Our favorite luggage deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Going on a trip soon? Whether you're heading over international waters or taking a quick vacay to a nearby city, be ready with a great set of luggage that's TSA-approved and ready to fly with you. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a new rolling suitcase or luggage for your latest journey or an upgrade for your check-in bags, you can get plenty right now for a great price. Amazon's Big Spring Sale has you covered with affordable luggage at steep discounts you won't want to miss.

You'll find prices slashed on top luggage brands like Samsonite, SwissGear, Travelers Club and more. Start your journey on the right foot with reliable, affordable luggage, hardshell or softside, that can hold everything you need, from your laptop or tablet to all the rest of your other travel essentials.

See a piece of luggage that's perfect for you? Be sure to buy it ASAP, as prices during the Amazon Big Spring Sale are changing rapidly as items go in and out of stock.

Best Amazon Spring Sale luggage deals

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $89 (59% off)

Need the cheapest set you can find that's still sturdy? This Rockland four-piece set is your best bet.

You get one 28-inch rolling bag, one 24-inch rolling bag, one 19-inch rolling bag, and a smaller 14-inch tote, all in one of seven different colors, from muted black to bright red.

This softside set lacks the hardside protection you'll get from some sets, but it's a great economical option that comes with full interior lining, detachable shoulder straps, large main compartments, and zippered security pockets in each bag, so you can store those important things you can't lose.

Each bag, except for the tote, comes with inline skate wheels to make rolling your belongings as painless as possible, with locks available on the zippers and a telescoping handle to make lugging everything around a bit more bearable at the airport.

Right now, you can get this set for just $89, which is a whopping 59% off its normal price of $219. You won't want to let this one out of your sight.

Kenneth Cole Reaction lightweight hardshell luggage: $80 (20% off)

Need a hardshell carry-on that's as fashionable as it is functional? This Kenneth Cole luggage should do the trick nicely.

It's a lightweight and expandable hardshell piece that has 360-degree free-rotating spinners so you can get where you need to go quickly. It also has plenty of space, so you can pack as much as you need inside without having to worry about making it too heavy to handle.

Either roll it along behind you via a telescoping handle, or use the top or side grip handle to carry it horizontally or vertically.

The exterior can handle being jostled around before it gets on the plane and on the way there, thanks to its shock-resistant, protective molding. It'll absorb shock instead of taking blows, so you don't have to worry about precious items arriving in pieces.

Don't miss this bag while it's on sale at Amazon right now for $80, which is 20% off its usual price.

SwissGear Sion softside expandable roller luggage: $96 (20% off)

Fill up this rolling 21-inch carry-on suitcase and go. It's got plenty of space in its expandable compartment to get you where you're going and back with at least a few days' worth of clothes and other important things.

It has multiple front and side pockets and a body made from a scuff-resistant polyester fabric. Plus, its interior is fully lined with adjustable tie-down garment straps to keep things in place while you're on the move.

You also get a mesh lid pocket, packing pocket for smaller items, and a zippered wet bag for storing swimsuits and other wet items, so you don't ruin the rest of your belongings. If you don't want to roll it around, you can use the side handle as well, so it's a bit more like a traditional suitcase.

Don't miss this carry-on bag while it's on sale for $96, which is 20% off its usual price.

Samsonite Omni PC hardside expandable luggage: $101 (37% off)

The Samsonite Omni is a sturdy polycarbonate suitcase option, but you won't have to break the bank to take advantage of all its features. It's on sale right now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

This spinner luggage is the perfect size to meet most airlines' carry-on requirements, and is light enough to carry if you don't want to roll it around.

It has four oversized spinner wheels to make it easy to get from one place to the next, however, and side-mounted TSA locks to deter potential thieves who may try to get into your bag.

Plus, you'll get a little peace of mind, thanks to Samsonite's 10-year limited warranty that covers defects in quality.

Snag this carry-on spinner luggage bag for just $101 right now, which is 37% off its usual price.

Travelers Club Midtown expandable hardside luggage set: $101 (28% off)

Get everything you need for a successful trip for just over $100 with this four-piece set.

For this price, you get your choice of five eye-catching colors and a 26-inch spinner suitcase, a 20-inch carry-on spinner bag, a boarding tote, and a travel kit for toiletries, all in the same matching shade.

Each bag has a fully-lined interior, a push-button locking handle system, and 4-wheel spinner system so you can move around with ease, and an expanding body to make sure you have room for everything you need to take with you. This luggage may not last you for the years that some of the other more popular brands might, but if you need something cheap to take along with you quickly, this is a good option.

You can get this four-piece set for just $101, which is 28% off its usual price of $140.