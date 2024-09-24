The best early Amazon October Prime Day 2024 deals under $25 you can shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's October Prime Day 2024 has been announced for October 8 and 9. The October Prime Day savings event, also called Prime Big Deal Days, is one of the biggest online shopping moments of the year, and the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials or kickstart your holiday shopping. Alongside Black Friday, it's your best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods, beauty and wellness, the best toys of Christmas 2024 and just about everything else.

There's no need to wait until Prime Big Deal Days to save big at Amazon though. There are already plenty of great deals under $25 available now on brands like Cosrx, Lego and more.

Best October Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $25

Check out our top picks for items under $25 at Amazon right now. Many of these products are favorites among CBS Essentials readers, top sellers and highly rated by reviewers.

Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum: $17 (32% off)

Amazon

This TikTok-approved serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

"I was initially skeptical about using anything related to snails on my face, but the results spoke for themselves," an Amazon reviewer says. "This serum is like a hydrating blanket for the skin! From the very first use, I could feel an added layer of moisture without it feeling greasy. My skin felt plump, and there was a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines."

Why we like the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum:

With an Amazon rating of 4.6 stars and over 50,000 reviews, it's safe to say that Amazon shoppers approve of this TikTok famous product.

It's unscented, which is great for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities.

It is not tested on animals.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man toy set: $20 (20% off)

Amazon

Spider-Man is our favorite web-slinging superhero and now kids ages eight and up can build their own version at home. You can move and pose the Lego Marvel Spider-Man action figure for exciting adventures thanks to his jointed legs, arms and head. He's also a fantastic bedroom decoration!

Why we like the Lego Marvel Spider-Man toy set:

The figure is posable, making it fun for kids to use to act out their favorite Spiderman scenes and adventures.

Reviewers report that it is easy to assemble, even for younger kids.

Cozy Essential vacuum storage bags: $25 (save 17%)

Amazon



Fall is the perfect time to take advantage of some of the cleaning, storage and organization deals at Amazon. That starts with saving 17% on a 20-pack of vacuum storage bags from the Cozy Essential store at Amazon. The storage bags are a No. 1 Amazon bestseller in the category with a 4.3-star review score.

These multi-use storage bags (11.8" L x 6.5" W x 7.87" H) offer a space-saving way to store comforters, sweaters, ski clothing, towels, camping gear and more, but out of the way. Because the bags are vacuum sealed, you'll be able to store bulky items while saving space. These storage bags are also great for saving space in your luggage while traveling, or organizing and streamlining packing for college drop-off this fall.

A box of 20 bags usually sells for $30 and is now on sale for $25 at Amazon.

CGK Unlimited twin XL 3-piece sheet set: $18 (40% off coupon)

Amazon

This three-piece sheet set comes in a variety of solid color options and the popular twin or twin XL size, making it a great option for your home.

Each set includes a pillowcase, flat sheet and fitted sheet.

These 4.5-star-rated double brushed microfiber sheets are wrinkle-free. The fitted sheet offers deep pockets to provide a snug fit around any mattress.

Now that this sheet set is on sale for an incredible 40% off, you can purchase the queen size for just $18 when you apply the on-site coupon before checkout. At this price, it makes sense to buy two or three sets in your favorite colors.

Mudeela pots and pans organizer: $22 (save 35%)

Amazon

This pots and pans organizer comes with eight racks, including two on one side for your deep saute pans and four on the other side for lighter frying pans. There's also one bottom rack on either side that's best suited for bigger stock pots.

What we like about this organizer is that you can also assemble it horizontally. This configuration allows you to store your pans on their side, giving you the chance to neatly organize your cookware in a drawer.

The Mudeela pots and pans organizer boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

"This fits easily in my builder-grade cabinets," a reviewer says. "I no longer need to stack and protect my nonstick pans; I can easily retrieve the pan I need without unstacking and restacking pans. The apparatus remains stable regardless of the pan I remove. Very pleased."

Lodge 10.25-inch cast iron skillet: $20 (save 42%)

Lodge

The Lodge cast iron skillet is widely considered to be one of the best in its category, and right now, you can score the brand's 10.25-inch skillet for just $20.

The pan comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which saves you time from having to season it on your own before cooking (though you will have to regularly season the pan as you use it over time). This pan is compatible with multiple cooking surfaces, including the oven, stovetop (including induction stovetops), grill and campfire.

According to the brand, you can grill, braise, sear, sauté, bake, broil and fry foods with this cast iron skillet. This allows you to make so many different delectable dishes, ranging from cornbread to steak. The latter is easily the most popular dish to cook in a cast iron though, as the cast iron's noted heat retention allows for a great, crusty sear that is hard for other pan materials to mimic. Plus, the skillet can handle oven temps as high as 500 degrees.

Funpeny witch hat string lights: $20 (50% off)

Amazon

These cute and creative witch hat lights are a nice departure from your run-of-the-mill orange and purple string lights you typically find during Halloween. These are technically orange and purple lights, but have been made so much more interesting concealed under witch hats, each of which contain a spider web pattern that enhances the product's overall festiveness.

You can control these string lights via a remote up to 16.4 feet away. There are 10 brightness levels to choose from as well as eight lighting settings, including slow fade, twinkle/flash and more. Each string contains eight witch hats as well as wires, lights and a battery box that are waterproof with their IP65 rating.

This Halloween decor is currently $20, reduced from $40.

Angmart Halloween giant bloody window posters: $10 (47% off)

Amazon

If you gravitate more toward scary than cutesy Halloween decorations, get these horror-inducing window posters. The "do not enter" and "help" written in blood as well as the creepy, shadowy fingers pressed up against the window (with their bloody hands to boot) will definitely give passersby and trick or treaters a fright.

Installing these is easy. All you have to do is spray water on the window and simply apply. And if you remove them carefully, you may be able to use them again for the next Halloween. Score these at a 47% discount, which probably won't be around come Halloween time.

The Angmart Halloween giant bloody window posters have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

"I have used these two Halloweens in a row and they have held up incredibly well for being sheets of thin plastic," a reviewer says. "They look great and especially spooky. Love these."

This decor is currently $10, reduced from $19.

Ludilo Halloween bats: $7 (22% off)

Amazon

These bats prove that you don't have to spend a lot of money to create memorable Halloween displays in your home. These wall decals are truly a steal for the price, offering shoppers 100 pieces for just $7. And you aren't just getting pieces of paper. The bats are made of PVC, making them compatible for both indoor and outdoor use.

You get five different types of bats, each of which have bendable wings. These will add an additional level of dimension that will no doubt enhance the overall look of the swarm in your home. There is an adhesive on the back on the bats, so just stick them on the walls like stickers.

The Ludilo Halloween bats have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

"These Halloween bats were easy to put up and have added so much to our Halloween decor," a reviewer says. "We had fun putting them all around the house so it looked like bats were trying to escape each doorway. Highly recommended for a quick and easy, budget friendly Halloween decoration."

These bats are now $7, reduced from $9.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

The Prime Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) is scheduled for October 8 and 9, 2024.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

During the Prime Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

Yes. Like during Prime Day in July, the best deals at the Prime Big Deal Days sales event will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Don't have Prime? We highly encourage you to try the service. In our opinion, Amazon Prime is worth it. Amazon Prime is popular for a reason -- not only do you get fast free shipping (two-day, one-day or even same-day shipping, depending on the products ordered), but you also get access to Prime Video, where you'll find a plethora of award-winning movies and TV shows, "Thursday Night Football," discounts at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh, free Kindle downloads and more.

If you've never tried Amazon Prime before, the retailer will likely offer you a 30-day free trial to test out the service (your trial offer may differ). And if you're a college student or a shopper between the ages of 18 and 24, you can try out Prime for six months free, then afterward pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month.

An Amazon Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you choose to pay annually (the monthly rate for that is about $11.50).





Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?



You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product at a Whole Foods or UPS Store, which accepts some Amazon returns.