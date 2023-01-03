Best earbuds and headphones for working out in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Having the right soundtrack is essential for any workout, whether you're at the gym, at home or outdoors. A fast-paced, upbeat pop track can help push you to run just a little bit further and faster, while the right rap song might help you reach a new personal record with the weights. To help you find the right workout headphones in 2023 (and maybe even score a great deal on them), we've compiled this guide.

Picking the right workout headphones, on the other hand, is a bit more scientific. There are a few important things to consider when purchasing sport earbuds or headphones for the gym. To start, you'll want to go for a pair with water and sweat resistance. It's important to consider how well the headphones fit, too. Active users who do a lot of running, cardio or CrossFit should prioritize a snug, comfortable fit that keeps those workout headphones in place no matter how vigorous the movement.

Don't sweat it if you need help picking the right exercise headphones or earbuds. CBS Essentials is here to guide you. Take a look at these top-rated workout headphones and earbuds to get yourself pumped up to meet your New Year's fitness goals, or to gift to someone this Hanukkah or Christmas.

Best workout headphones and earbuds

Here are the best workout headphones and earbuds to shop now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2



The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

"I wear these to the gym every day and for running. I have never had an issue with them coming out, and they do an excellent job." wrote one reviewer. "I love the option of switching between ANC and transparency modes."

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max



Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2



Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, make great workout earbuds. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

One Amazon reviewer shared their experience with these earbuds; "I have no complaints with these at all. I wear them for runningand when I do chores around the house, and they have not disappointed me yet! These are well worth the price and I won't go back to my other earbuds or headphones!"

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Beats Solo3

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)

Beats Fit Pro

These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors; stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit. The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

I have finally found earbuds that have great noise cancelling, great quality sound and excellent battery life" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The number one thing I like about these earbuds is they stay in my ears and never feel like they are falling out. I have walked with them on, jogged on my treadmill, rode my bike and not once did I ever have to push them in because I felt like they were falling out."

Beats Fit Pro, $160 (regularly $200)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $279 (reduced from $299)

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Another pair of earbuds specifically designed for workouts, the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds are IP57 dustproof and waterproof, resilient enough to survive a quick drop in a puddle. But just as importantly, they feature a grip coating to keep them in place during workouts.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t "beat(s) the hell out of my regular Airpods," says Amazon reviewer Nelson92. "I don't have to push them back in while running! Secure fit, cancels out strong Colorado winds. The battery has already lasted more than a few runs."

Sound quality is great: Multiple Amazon reviewers praise the powerful bass they deliver. These earbuds offer active noise cancellation powered by four microphones. You can turn this noise cancellation off with the push of a button, however, allowing you to talk with someone without needing to remove them from your ears.

Jabra says the Elite Active 75t earbuds will last 5.5 hours on a full charge, or up to 24 hours when stored in the included wired charging case (USB-C). A 15-minute quick charge buys up an hour of listening time.

Jabra Elite Active 75t, $100 (reduced from $200)

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds

These Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are designed for use at the gym. They feature earhooks to keep the earbuds securely in your ears while running or lifting. They also have an impressive 44-hour battery life with the charging case.

"The Skullcandy Push Active earphones are easy to set up and the app works seamlessly. The battery charge is good and I don't have to charge the case frequently." shared one Amazon reviewer. :These earphones are good for active people while running, working out or doing any other outdoor activity. I use them every day at the gym and couldn't be happier."

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds, $60 (reduced from $80)

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds

These Treblab earbuds were a favorite during our last round of hands-on earbud testing. They offer a secure fit with adjustable ear hooks and excellent sound quality for the price. The Treblab X3 Pro earbuds are also water-proof and sweat resistant.

"These Treblab X3-Pro earbuds have worked much better for me [than previous earbuds]. They stay on and in my ear, have great sound and way more volume than needed!" wrote a verified buyer on Amazon.

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds, $50 (reduced from $70)

Jaybird Vista 2

An excellent choice for those with bigger budgets, the Jaybird Vista 2 is a serious pair of sports headphones. They carry an IP68 rating, which means they're sweatproof, waterproof and dustproof. Jaybird also claims they're freeze-, shock- and impact-resistant as well.

Jaybird Vista 2 Bluetooth earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a terrific perk that cuts out background noise. But -- importantly for people who run or bike outdoors -- the Vista 2's Soundsense feature lets you temporarily turn off active noise cancellation with a tap, letting important sound cues from the real world come through for safety.

These wireless earbuds feature "great quality in both sound and build," Amazon reviewer Christopher Mann raves. They add the Jaybird Vista 2 has a comfortable fit and is "plenty loud."

The Jaybird Vista 2 lasts for eight hours on a full charge, with 16 more hours of charge in the included wireless charging case (also chargeable via USB-C). And if you forget to charge these earbuds before hitting the gym, you can get an hour of play time out of a single five-minute quick charge.

Jaybird Vista 2, $150

Bose Sport Earbuds

Bose quality typically doesn't come cheap, but the Bose Sport Earbuds are one of the brand's more affordable options. This set of wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant (IPX4) and come with three sizes of eartips. And, if you're looking for a new pair of running headphones, these might be a good pick. Why? They're designed to stay in place even through strenuous workouts, and according to Amazon reviewers, they deliver.

"I can say that these Bose Sport Earbuds stay in my ear when I am doing backflips," wrote one verified purchaser on Amazon.

"They sit in just the right place to give awesome sound without putting ridiculous pressure on your ear canal, while simultaneously becoming almost impossible to actually feel once in," adds this Amazon reviewer..

They feature touch controls and they're smart enough to pause play when the right earbud is removed from your head. The wired charging case (USB-C) has enough juice to extend these earbuds' five-hour play time to a full 15 hours.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $129 (reduced from $149)

Treblab over-ear workout headphones

The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly. Save $50 on these over-ear headphones now before the sale ends.

One Amazon reviewer wrote; " I use these at the gym, and they're perfect. They're comfortable, hold a charge for a long time, have great sound, are lightweight, and stay snug on my head."

Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $90 (reduced from $120)

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo



These 4.4-star-rated wireless earbuds from Anker are definitely budget-focused. Don't expect the luxe features or top-tier sound quality you'd get from a pair of $200 earbuds, but Amazon reviewers say these sub-$50 earbuds are amazing for the price, with good sound quality.

They've got real gym chops too: The lightweight Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are rated IPX7 waterproof (protected against temporary immersion), so they can be rinsed off after workouts. They promise a secure fit as well, boasting a twist-and-lock design that stays in place.

"The sound is good," Amazon reviewer Greg says, "better than average but it's not a Hi-Fi audiophile's acoustic dream. For the pounding I'm giving these buds while cycling, running, working out, working in the yard and just about every other sweat-soaked activity, they definitely step up to the plate and perform."

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, $30 (reduced from $60)

Reboot Yourself! The CBS Essentials guide to a healthier 2023

There's no better time than now to make a commitment to a better, healthier you. Whether that means getting more exercise, learning more about fitness and nutrition or doing more to keep track of your health, CBS Essentials has you covered with our new series, Reboot Yourself. We'll be covering everything you need to know to live your best life in 2023, from the best water bottles for staying hydrated to the best smartwatches for monitoring heart health to the best earbuds and headphones for working out.

Be sure to check back with CBS Essentials throughout the new year for the latest in our health and fitness series.

