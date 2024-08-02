Best cookware sets of 2024 (and most are on sale)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our Place

Whether you have an assortment of random cookware in your kitchen or none at all, investing in a matching cookware set can be highly beneficial. Purchasing a cookware set for your kitchen provides a cohesive and organized look to your kitchen and can sometimes be more cost-effective than buying individual pieces. Even if you have a small kitchen, there are mini cookware sets available to suit your needs.

Below, you'll find some of the best cookware sets on the market from top brands like Our Place, HexClad, Caraway and more. These selections include pots, pans, Dutch ovens, and other essentials for home cooking.

Whether you have a limited budget or need cookware compatible with induction stovetops, we've gathered options for every type of range and need you can think of below.

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo: Save 22%



Our Place

The mini versions of Our Place's bestselling Perfect Pot and Always Pan are ideal for cooking for one without taking up too much kitchen space. When you bundle the minis, you can get 22% off your purchase.

The cookware is nonstick, oven-safe up to 450 degrees and comes with stirring utensils for each, as well as a dedicated nesting space on the cookware for easier storage. What's more, the duo comes in multiple pretty color options, including blue, green, purple and more.

Caraway 4-piece cookware set: Save 27%



Caraway

Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses a mineral-based, non-toxic, nonstick coating on its cookware. According to the Caraway website, Caraway cookware releases 60% less carbon dioxide than other nonstick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.

"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs," a reviewer says. "I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily. I love the hanging slipcase for the lids as well."

This Caraway cookware set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart sauté pan and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven. Purchase also includes magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder, which will make keeping your kitchen organized so much easier.

HexClad hybrid 6-piece cookware set with lids: Save 25%

HexClad

HexClad pans are worth the price because they combine the performance of stainless steel cookware, the durability of cast iron and the convenience of nonstick. The brand is even backed by Gordon Ramsay.

This set comes with a 12-, 8- and 10-inch fry pan as well as corresponding lids for each. It's also dishwasher- and oven-safe and can be used on induction cooktops.

Right now, you can score this cookware set for 25% off the original price, translating to a savings of $132.

Ninja Foodi 12-piece NeverStick premium cookware set



Amazon

Get cooking with this top-rated, 12-piece, hard anodized set from Ninja. The set features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans and pots in different sizes. All of the glass lid pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-piece cookware set have a scratch-resistant coating and are nonstick, oven-safe and dishwasher-safe.

The Ninja Foodi cookware set has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These pots and pans are simply amazing. They are beautiful, versatile, sturdy, easy to clean, the lids fit well. Love them."

Great Jones 5-piece family-style cookware set: Save $65



Great Jones

Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.

This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a nonstick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that comes in seven colors. It is dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended.

Carote 11-piece nonstick pot and pan set: Save 42%

Amazon

The Carote 11-piece pot and pan set comes with detachable handles, which are game changers when it comes to saving space in cabinets and drawers.

With this set, you get two handles, which are about 7.5 inches long and easily snap into place onto the pots and pans. There are two pots, including two and three-quart saucepans, and three pans, including an 8-inch and 10-inch frying pan as well as a 10-inch saute pan. These sizes are pretty standard and will allow you to cook a variety of dishes, ranging from scrambled eggs to stir-fries.

Another standout attribute is the set's 7-inch and 8-inch silicone storage lids, which allow the saucepans and 8-inch frying pan to double as food storage containers that you can put in your fridge. The set also comes with two traditional lids for cooking: one 8-inch and one 10-inch.

These pots and pans are compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and can be put in the oven and dishwasher. Just like all nonstick pans, the brand recommends you use gentle dish soap and nonabrasive sponges when cleaning to avoid damage. You should also refrain from using metal utensils, as that can easily scratch the pan.

The Carote 11-piece nonstick pot and pan set has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love being able to take the handle off for easy storage. All cookware should be made this way! The extra lids are great, too. I can cook and store in the same pot!"

Food Network 10-piece Farmstead nonstick ceramic cookware set: Save 34%

This Food Network nonstick cookware set includes a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, a 2.5-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, a 6-quart covered Dutch oven, an 8-inch open fry pan and a 10-inch open fry pan. Crafted with titanium-infused ceramic nonstick coating, these pans are safe for use on gas, electric and glass or ceramic cooktops, and they're oven-safe (without lids) in heat up to 350 degrees.

"Well, this set is holding up and still looks great after a year of good cooking," a reviewer says of this nonstick cookware. "Easy to clean, beautiful appearance and perfect for everyday use."