Best Buy Black Friday sale: Our favorite Black Friday deals you can shop today

Apple AirPods and the rest of the season's hottest tech is on sale right now at the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. Best Buy

Attention, gadget lovers -- and those looking to cross electronics items off their Christmas shopping list: Even though it's only Thanksgiving, Black Friday deals are happening at Best Buy right now. The electronics mega-retailer is offering weekly and daily deals and sales on everything, including sales on laptops and computers, sales on TVs and projectors, sales on video games, sales on wireless headphones, sales on cell phones, sales on tablets, sales on major appliances and more.

We've selected some of our favorite Black Friday deals at Best Buy and shared them below. But if you want to jump straight to the sale, tap the button below and you can view the full list of sale items at Best Buy right now.

If you're shopping these Best Buy Black Friday deals, you should sign up for a free My Best Buy membership first (if you haven't already). It doesn't entitle you to preferred pricing or early access to Black Friday deals, but it does offer an added holiday price guarantee on select items. When you purchase an item marked "Black Friday Prices Guaranteed" and its price goes lower than your purchase price prior to Black Friday on November 26, 2021, you will automatically receive a refund for the difference. (You can read the full details of the Best Buy holiday price guarantee at the company's website.)

Note that physical Best Buy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but you can shop these deals online at any time.

Here's a small taste of the featured early Black Friday deals available at Best Buy now, including some limited-time Black Friday daily deals that expire today:

And that's not all. Here are more of our favorite Best Buy early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer

Best Buy

Good news for those looking for a high-end kitchen deal: Best Buy has again reduced the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer to $220 during its Black Friday sale, a savings of $280. Don't delay on this deal, however -- some colors have already sold out.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, $220 (reduced from $500)

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8

Best Buy

The Sony PlayStation 5 is still very hard to find, but the Nintendo Switch is still available. During its Black Friday sale, Best Buy is selling the Nintendo Switch console (which normally sells for $299 on its own) as part of a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for the same price.

Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299

Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $149

Lenovo via Best Buy

Save $230 when you buys the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The Chromebook features natural finger-touch navigation, multicore processing, a built-in 720p webcam with microphone, a 4GB system memory and a 32GB eMMC flash memory.

Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook, $149 (regularly $379)

GeoBook 120 Minecraft edition 12.5" HD laptop: $130

Geo via Best Buy

This is about as cheap as we've seen any non-Chromebook get this year. The 12.5-inch GeoBook 120 Minecraft edition comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 in S-mode, a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and Minecraft included free from the Microsoft Store. Features 4GB of memory and 64GB SSD storage.

GeoBook 120 Minecraft edition 12.5" HD laptop, $130 (regularly $260)

You can upgrade your GeoBook to an Intel Pentium processor for just $100 more. And that's not the only upgrade you get: The GeoBook 240 features a full HD screen, 8GB of memory and 128GB SSD storage.

GeoBook 240 14.1-inch FHD laptop, $230 (regularly $400)

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $160

Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case, $150 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. It's currently available for $179 at Best Buy -- list price -- though at last check Walmart had the Apple AirPods 3 for $155, a savings of $24.

Apple AirPods with MagSafe charging case, $155 at Walmart

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $75

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $75 (regularly $150)

7.5' Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled artificial smart Christmas tree: $400

Mr. Christmas via Best Buy

Is it holiday magic? No, it's your Amazon Alexa-compatible Christmas tree. Ask Alexa to turn your pre-lit Mr. Christmas tree's lights on and off at scheduled times throughout the day or perform one of 40 lighting functions. Best Buy is sold out of the 6.5-foot tree (though we've included a button below for you to check for a restock), but at last check the 7.5-foot smart tree was still available.

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled 6.5-foot artificial Christmas tree, $300 (regularly $400)

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled 7.5-foot artificial Christmas tree, $400 (regularly $500)

Apple AirPods Max: $430



Apple via Best Buy

Apple's high-end, over-the-ear headphones are on sale for $479 right now during early Black Friday deals at Best Buy, but here's the thing: They're $50 cheaper at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted sounds, and feature a transparency mode, so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors, including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $429 at Amazon (regularly $549)

AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction headphones: $100

Best Buy

These IP67 waterproof open-ear headphones use bone-conduction technology that lets you hear external sounds, so you can stay alert and safe. The battery on these Bluetooth headphones lasts about 8 hours on a single charge. This deal expires at midnight CST on Thanksgiving.

AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction headphones, $100 (regularly $160)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker: $50

Keurig via Best Buy

This limited-edition, 5-inch-wide Keurig machine features a blue geometric design from Jonathan Adler. The single-serving machine brews coffee, tea and hot cocoa in 6- to 12-ounce amounts. (Jonathan Adler mug not included.)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (originally $100)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Best Buy's early Black Friday sale (and also at Samsung's own early Black Friday sale).

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,800

LG via Best Buy

The smart TV is $300 off right now during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,100)

OnePlus 9 Pro: $800

OnePlus 9 Pro via Amazon

The OnePlus 9 Pro is on sale for $270 off right now during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The device's camera was co-developed with the camera brand Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 120Hz fluid display and 12GB of RAM. OnePlus' signature Warp Charge 65T can charge your phone to full battery in less than half an hour. Amazon is also offering the Android 11 smartphone at the same reduced price during their Black Friday deals.

OnePlus 9 Pro, $800 (regularly $1,069)

Nokia 8.3 5G: $480



Nokia via Best Buy

Save $220 when you buy the Nokia 8.3 5G during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. This Android smartphone features a 6.81-inch screen, an ultra-detailed 64 MP camera, a specialized low-light ultra-wide camera, advanced depth and macro cameras and built-in Zeiss cinematic effects.

Nokia 8.3 5G, $480 (regularly $700)

Nest mini smart speaker: $25



Google via Best Buy

Expand your Google Home -- and bring Google Assistant -- to the kitchen, den, bedroom and more with the Nest mini smart speaker, now half off.

Nest mini smart speaker, $25 (regularly $50)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25



Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Audio, and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV: $600

Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800



Microsoft via Best Buy

This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,350



Lenovo via Best Buy

It's a great time to upgrade your laptop. This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $400 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

Samsung large capacity front load washer: $750



Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy and Samsung are offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $400 off its regular price. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung Smart Dial front load washer, $750 (regularly $1,150)

You can also save on a matching Samsung dryer. You can even arrange for delivery, and for hauling away your old dryer via the Samsung website.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $749 (reduced from $1,149)

Samsung Smart Dial gas dryer with Super Speed Dry, $849 (reduced from $1,249)

Ninja air fryer: $100

Ninja via Amazon

This four-quart air fryer can air fry up to two pounds of food and features a dehydration function. The Ninja device's basket is made to be nonstick and dishwasher-safe. Rated 4.8 stars by Best Buy reviewers.

Ninja air fryer, $100 (regularly $120)

Apple 21.5-inch iMac: $1,000

Apple via Best Buy

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on Apple products, including this iMac with retina 4K display. The 21.5-inch iMac comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, as well as 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. This Apple computer is $500 off during the Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,200

ProForm via Best Buy

Save $500 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill during Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,200 (regularly $1,700)

