Best Android smartphones of 2023 so far

Samsung

If you're shopping for a new smartphone in 2023, it can be hard to sort through all of the options -- which is the best for your family? For parents? For a student on a budget? What about battery life? To help, we've compiled a list of the best phones of 2023 across different categories. Explore this guide to find the smartphone that is best for you.

With so many excellent smartphone options and new releases to keep up with, it can be challenging to find the best Android smartphone to fit your needs and budget. To help, we've compiled the best Android phones in 2023 and created a buying guide to help you find your next phone.

The best Samsung Android phones to buy in 2023



Explore the best Android phones in 2023, including the best Google and Samsung phone options.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (256 GB), $795 (reduced from $860)

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S23 along with a few extras, such as a larger 6.6-inch display screen and longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ (512 GB), $1,019

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. Samsung even filmed the presentations shown during the Samsung Unpacked event with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to demonstrate the high camera quality. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,161

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5



Samsung

The most popular flip-style smartphone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is getting an eye-catching upgrade for its 5th generation: the new Flex Window. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen (748 x 720) on the outside of the phone that you can use one handed when the phone is snapped shut.

The other main upgrade here is the processor -- the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 are both powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means better performance when using the phone over previous generations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slated for release on August 11. Amazon has the best pre-order deal on the phone right now: You'll get a $150 Amazon gift card for free with purchase, plus a free upgrade to 512 GB of storage (from 256 GB).

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

6.7" AMOLED FHD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (425 ppi)

3.4" AMOLED Flex Window screen with 60 Hz refresh (306 ppi)

Comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options (free upgrade to 512 GB is available)

8 GB RAM

3700 mAh battery

12MP wide camera / 12MP ultrawide camera / 10x digital zoom

IPX8 waterproof (protected against continuous submersion)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) with Amazon gift card, $1,000 ($1,420 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung

Samsung's higher-end folding phone also got a new-for-2023 update, though its design changes are more muted. Like the Flip 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, for better-than-ever performance. Includes a new, thinner S Pen stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slated for release on August 11. Amazon has a great pre-order deal on this phone too: You'll get a $200 Amazon gift card for free with purchase, plus a free upgrade to 512 GB of storage (from 256 GB).

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

7.6" AMOLED QXGA+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (374 ppi)

Comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options (free upgrade to 512 GB is available)

12 GB RAM

4400 mAh battery

50MP wide camera / 12MP ultrawide camera / 10MP tele 3x optical zoom / 30x space zoom

IPX8 waterproof (protected against continuous submersion)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) with Amazon gift card, $1,800 ($2,120 value)





Best Google Pixel Android phones to buy in 2023

Google Pixel smartphones are another popular Android option for 2023. Check out the top Google Pixel phones below.

Google Pixel 7 Pro



Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Choose from three colors and 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage sizes.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $799 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 7

Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.

The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $528 (reduced from $599)

Google Pixel 7a

Google

The Google Pixel 7a is marketed to users looking for a more affordable experience. But don't mistake this budget phone for a downgraded version of from last year's Pixel 7. It's actually got some upgrades hiding inside.

Each model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powered by the same Tensor G2 processor featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Its display is crafted from Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and supports 90Hz, which is great news for mobile gamers and folks who love watching their favorite shows and movies on the go.

The Pixel 7a looks to be a great phone for the price, which is about half of what you'd pay for a premium smartphone from a competitor. Whether you're interested in an upgrade to your old Pixel phone or you need a new one, period, this one will serve you well for less.

Google Pixel 7a with $50 gift card, $457 (reduced from $499)



Best budget Android phones to buy in 2023

Find the best Android phone to fit your budget.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It offers 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag. At $200, this is the Android phone that will give you the best value for your money.

The camera also got an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone featurez a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

It is available in black with 64GB of storage. Buyers have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

Moto G Stylus



Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students or professionals. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $130 (reduced from $300)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $450

Your buying guide for the best Android phones in 2023

Still not sure how to pick the best phone for you? Check out our phone buying guide to get answers to your most common smartphone shopping questions.

Which Android phone is best to buy in 2023?

There are several great Android models to choose from in 2023. If you want the latest model with the most advanced tech, consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you prefer Google's Android phone interface, consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is currently the best Google Pixel phone in terms of specs and features.

Should you buy an iPhone or Android phone?

Choosing between an iPhone and an Android phone is a matter of personal preference. Some people will say that an Android phone is better than an iPhone, while others feel that iPhones are superior. Most people like to stick to one operating system. If you're thinking of switching from one to the other, test out the interface for yourself and see if you like it.

Which Android phone has the best camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the Android smartphone with the best camera in 2023. It features a 200-megapixel main camera.

How long will an android phone last?

Android smartphones generally last about two to three years -- though, Samsung has designed its latest smartphones for better durability and longer lifespans. Samsung committed to supporting the S23 throughout four years of software updates during the Samsung Unpacked event.

