Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on Apple iPad tablets
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on! In the spirit of the sales event, we've found deal prices you can get on Amazon right now on the iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad Mini.
We've also rounded up Amazon deals on other Apple products, including some that are exclusive to Amazon Prime members as part of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB), $679 (reduced from $749)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB), $699 (reduced from $799)
An iPad is a great tablet for Apple enthusiasts. Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, including Apple TV+ and Apple Books.
The iPad is great for reading, drawing digital art, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. You can even add a Bluetooth keyboard, and use it as a portable laptop. (The powerful iPad Pro, in particular, is well-suited for this.)
Here's a look at great deals on Apple iPads and other Apple products that you can get right now on Amazon. And don't forget: You can shop great Apple Watch deals, Apple MacBook deals, Apple AirTag deals and Apple AirPod deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022, as well.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Apple iPad deals
There are deals on Amazon right now for each of Apple's iPad product lines. These sales are available to everyone, regardless of Amazon Prime membership status.
Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we've highlighted one sale price for each item.
Apple iPad 9: $299
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)
Apple iPad Air 5: $559
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
Apple iPad Mini 6
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB), $409 (reduced from $499)
Apple iPad Pro 5: $699
Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Best Apple iPad accessories on Amazon
Once you've found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are the best-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover.
Apple Pencil 2
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.
The older, first generation Apple Pencil is also available at Amazon.
Apple Magic Keyboard
If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple's Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.
Apple Smart Folio protective cover
The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. The prices listed below are for the purple cover.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9") (English lavender), $99
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9") (English lavender), $79
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3") (English lavender), $59
More Apple deals on Amazon during Prime Day
Shop more on-sale Apple products from Amazon. Some of these are Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals, meaning the best deal price is exclusive to Prime members.
Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.
2021 Apple TV: $109
Amazon Prime members save $70 on a 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device during Amazon Prime Day. If you're not a Prime member, you save $59. The listed sale price is the Prime member price.
2021 Apple TV, $109 (regularly $170)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $279
Right now, Amazon Prime members can save $120 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. Choose from five available colors.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $279 (regularly $399)
We also saw Prime member deals on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular. Sale prices and availability vary by color. The listed sale price is for the blue watch.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm) (blue), $379 (regularly $499)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $309
Amazon Prime members can save $120 on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7. Choose from five available colors. If you're not a Prime member, you'll save $115.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $309 (regularly $429)
Prime members can get the 45 mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 watch for $409 -- a deal worth $120. Non-Prime members will pay $459.
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $409 (regularly $529)
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $80
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, it's nearly 20% off on Amazon.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $80 (regularly $99)
Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon right now for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $100
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. Amazon recently offered these $179 AirPods for $100. Use the below button to check for a restock.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation)
Apple AirPods Pro: $170
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price -- specifically $250. That's why the deal we found at Amazon is a big one.
Now on sale for $170, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.
Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)
Apple AirPods Max: $450
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)
