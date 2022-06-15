Best Adirondack chairs to buy this summer

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer 2022 is nearly here. Whether you're looking forward to lounging by the pool, or hosting backyard barbecues, now is a great time to upgrade your patio setup. An Adirondack chair makes a great (and trendy) addition to any outdoor space. Keep reading to learn more about this durable piece, and shop our top picks for the best Adirondack chairs -- and other patio essentials -- you can buy right now. And, yup, you'll find some pretty great deals, too.

Named for the Adirondack mountains, the Adirondack chair is a slatted outdoor chair that typically features wide armrests, a tall, contoured back and a deep, inward-slanting seat. Adirondack chairs usually sit low to the ground and at a recline; the design makes them ideal for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon.

Adirondack chairs are typically crafted with weather-resistant materials such as wood or plastic. The material, combined with the chair's slatted design, makes the Adirondack an ideal outdoor chair for summer and winter months alike.

We checked user reviews, and rounded up the best classic Adirondack chairs from top brands including L.L. Bean, Neighbor and Wayfair. Take a look at these top-rated Adirondack chairs; the chairs come in a number of designs. We're talking adjustable Adirondack chairs, rocking Adirondack chairs and more.

Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair: $79

This simple, yet elegant Adirondack chair from Walmart is a great budget-friendly option. Crafted with FSC-certified sustainable acacia wood and a protective paint finish, you can enjoy this chair year-round. Mainstays' outdoor, modern-styled chair comes in three colors.

Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair, $79 (reduced from $92)

Neighbor Low Chair

The Low Chair is Neighbor's take on the classic Adirondack design. It's made with durable recycled plastic. Neighbor says the chair is fade-proof, waterproof and even maintenance-free. Want more? Here's more: The Low Chair comes with a 20-year all-weather warranty.

The Low Chair is available on its own for $600. Or, pair it with an ottoman for $800. It comes in three colors.

Neighbor Low Chair, $600

Serwall folding Adirondack chair

Featuring all the best aspects of a standard Adirondack chair, this folding Adirondack can be tucked away when not in use. It's made of high-impact, durable polystyrene. This chair comes in more than 15 colors. Prices vary by color.

Serwall folding Adirondack chair, $220 and up

Serwall adjustable Adirondack chair: $210

Also from Serwall, this adjustable Adirondack features three reclining angles. The chair is available in five colors. Even better? Right now, you can get the chair at Amazon for $90 off its listed price. Expert assembly is available -- for an added fee.

Serwall adjustable Adirondack chair, $210 (reduced from $300)

L.L. Bean eucalyptus Adirondack lounger

Stretch out in this Adirondack-style lounger, made with weather-resistant Brazilian eucalyptus. If you prefer to sit in a standard-size Adirondack chair, then simply slide and store the lounger's ottoman section inside the seat.

L.L. Bean Eucalyptus Adirondack lounger, $449

McCaysville solid wood folding Adirondack chairs (set of 2, gray): $330

Looking for multiple Adirondack chairs? Wayfair has a deal on this pair of folding Adirondack chairs right now. These slatted chairs are crafted from weather-resistant acacia wood.

This pair comes in 10 colors, but you can score the best deal on the gray set.

McCaysville solid wood folding Adirondack chairs (set of 2, gray), $330 (reduced from $400)

Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack rocking chair

This hybrid piece is crafted from high-quality acacia wood, and combines the best elements of two classic front-porch pieces: the rocker and the Adirondack chair.

Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack rocking chair, $203

KidKraft wooden Adirondack chair (honey)

Don't forget the little ones when you're planning summer fun on the patio. This child-sized Adirondack chair is recommended for kids ages 3 to 8. It's sold in two colors on Amazon: honey and white. At last look, the honey chair was cheaper -- and in stock! Assembly is available -- for a fee, natch.

KidKraft wooden Adirondack chair (honey), $51

Rockler Adirondack chair plans with templates

Looking for a new Adirondack chair and a summer project? Build your very own Adirondack chair with the help of a template from Rockler. Step-by-step instructions for the entire building process are included, along with pre-cut, full-size templates.

Rockler Adirondack chair plans with templates, $20

Best patio furniture deals to shop this summer

Aside from Adirondack chairs, there are lots of ways to upgrade your backyard in time for summer. From a new fire pit to an outdoor TV, here are our picks for great patio furniture pieces that you can save big on right now.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair: $260

Lounge on the deck on this acacia wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. The piece has wheels (which makes it easy to move), and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy-blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $260 (reduced from $350)

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $83

This 32-quart cooler table from Artem with a pop-up bar top does triple duty: It functions as a weather-resistant coffee table; a standing bar table; and, a party cooler. The all-in-one piece holds up to 40 12-ounce beverage cans, and supports up 110 pounds.

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $83 (reduced from $100)

Terrain low-profile round fire pit: $216

Add this rustic-steel fire pit to your yard to help take the edge off the nighttime chill, and make it the place to be this summer. The steel weathers beautifully.

Terrain low profile round fire pit, $216 (reduced from $448)

55" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV (partial sun): $2,998

Samsung's "The Terrace" is a mountable, high-end smart TV that's legitimately intended for outdoor use. The QLED 4K outdoor set with a built-in speaker boasts anti-reflective coating, and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. (IP rating or no, it's recommended you keep "The Terrace" covered and protected when not in use.)

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

"The Terrace" is available in as many as three screen sizes: The 55-inch model is the most affordable. It lists for $3,500. But get this: We found a deal on the 55-inch "The Terrace" for $2,998 right now at Walmart. (Wall mount and soundbar are extra.)

Note: Samsung describes the 55-inch version as a "Partial Sun" set (as opposed to a "Full Sun" set).

55" Samsung "The Terrace" outdoor 4K TV (partial sun), $2,998 (reduced from $3,500)

