Most stylish sectionals for your family living room in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Castlery

Do you spend a lot of time with friends and family sitting on the living room couch? Are you looking for a deal? If so, you should consider upgrading your seating to a comfortable, stylish sectional, and you should do it now, because we've found some excellent deals.

There are plenty of eye-catching sectionals available to order online at Wayfair, Castlery, Anthropologie and more. Here are some of the top-rated pieces you can buy.

Top products in this article:

Castlery Owen chaise sectional sofa, $2,069 (reduced from $2,299)

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise, $2,600 (reduced from $3,396)

Arhaus Coburn six-piece pit sectional, $3,999 (reduced from $6,699)

A sectional is a couch that's made up of modular units. Typically, a sectional is arranged in an L-shape or U-shape. But you can also use sectional pieces separately, or configure them in a more custom way.

Sectionals also have the benefit of being as big -- or as small -- as you need them. For example, when summer movie night comes around, it's easy to add a couple chaises to a sectional and give guests a place to prop up their feet.

Below, the most stylish sectionals for your family living room. Find sectionals in a range of colors, styles and sizes. There are even some ultra-cozy pit sectionals.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise



Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,600 (reduced from $3,396)

Castlery Owen chaise sectional sofa

Castlery

Choose the chaise orientation you want for this gorgeous sectional from Castlery. Also choose from two fabric colors and two finishes for its legs.

Castlery Owen chaise sectional sofa (100.8" x 65.4" x 31.1" high), $2,069 (reduced from $2,299)

Anthropologie Katina petite chaise sectional

Anthropologie

Think a sectional is out of the question just because you have a small space? Think again. This petite chaise sectional from Anthropologie is relatively small and can be customized with different fabrics and colors.

Anthropologie Katina petite chaise sectional (84" x 63" x 34" high), $2,498

Burrow Range four-piece sectional lounger

Burrow

Choose from four fabric colors and three leg finishes in this sectional lounger from Burrow. Thanks to its modular design, you can add more pieces as your family grows. Its fabric is stain-resistant.

Burrow Range four-piece sectional lounger (91.5" x 60.5" x 28" high), $1,795

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional

Wayfair

After "Bachelor" stars Sean and Catherine Lowe commissioned a pit-like sofa, their Instagram followers wanted one of their own. Now the duo sells this pit sofa at Wayfair in three colors. The medium-firm couch is ideal for movie night (or for watching reality TV), seating up to six people comfortably.

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional (120" x 80'' x 40" high), $2,870 (reduced from $3,100)

Anthropologie relaxed Saguaro sectional

Anthropologie

This gorgeous low-back sofa comes in ready-to-ship colorways, or you can customize your own. Choose the chaise's orientation, the sofa size, the fabric type and color and the leg finish at Anthropologie.

Anthropologie 108" relaxed Saguaro sectional (108.75" x 62.5" x 32.25" high), $3,598 and up

Arhaus Coburn six-piece pit sectional

Arhaus

This splurge-worthy pit-sectional option is stain- and spill-resistant. Choose from 14 colors and materials. This gray hue pictured is the most affordable right now -- it's $2,700 off right now at Arhaus.

Arhaus Coburn six-piece pit sectional (124" x 81" x 28"), $3,999 (reduced from $6,699)

Related content from CBS Essentials: