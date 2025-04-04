Watch CBS News
Trump to delay enforcement of TikTok ban with another executive order

By
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C.
Caitlin Yilek

Trump says he's close to a deal on TikTok
Trump says he is "very close" to a deal on TikTok 01:13

Washington — President Trump on Friday said he would sign another executive order to delay enforcement of a law that effectively bans TikTok as a deal to sell the widely popular platform remains a work in progress. 

Mr. Trump signed an executive order on his first day directing the Justice Department to not enforce the law for 75 days. The order instructed the Justice Department to not take action or impose penalties against "any entity for any noncompliance." The executive order expired Saturday. 

Mr. Trump said Friday he wouldn't enforce the law for at least another 75 days. 

