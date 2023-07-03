What's closed and what's open on the Fourth of July?

It's time to fire up the grill and call friends and family over to celebrate the Fourth of July, which this year falls on a Tuesday.

But what if you'd rather eat out or need to run to the store? While banks, post offices and most government offices will be closed, some of the nation's largest retailers plan to remain open.

Here's a list of stores and restaurants that will be open on Independence Day.

Is Independence Day a federal holiday?

Yes, which means federal courthouses and other U.S. government buildings will be closed. Schools, libraries, city halls as well as banks, post offices and the stock market will also be closed.

Are grocery stores open on the Fourth of July?

Yes, many of them are. The list includes:

Albertsons

BJ's Wholesale

Food Lion

Kroger

Publix

Sam's Club

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

Is Starbucks open on July 4?



Yes, but you may want to check your local cafe for exact hours.

Is Chick-fil-a open on the Fourth of July?

Yes, but you may want to check your local cafe for exact hours.

Is Walmart open on July 4?

Yes. Many big-box retailers are open. The list includes:

Best Buy

Big Lots

Home Depot

Dollar General

Lowe's

Petco

Sam's Club

Target

Which restaurants will be open on July 4?

Applebee's

Bonefish Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings

California Pizza Kitchen

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Cracker Barrel

The Cheesecake Factory

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

Olive Garden

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Sweetgreen

TGI Fridays

Are liquor stores open?

It depends on where you live. Certain states have state-operated liquor stores which may as a result be closed on federal holidays, or have shorter hours of operation on July 4. To make sure you're prepared either way, contact your local wine and liquor store ahead of the Tuesday holiday to find out.