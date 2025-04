Saturday Sessions: Valerie June performs "Endless Tree" Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June makes a return visit to Saturday Sessions. The self-taught multi-instrumentalist from Western Tennessee has released three albums since 2013 and performed alongside musical legends. This Friday, she will unveil her highly anticipated fourth studio collection "Owls, Omens and Oracles." From "Owls, Omens and Oracles," here is Valerie June with "Endless Tree."