How three culinary stars developed one of the nation's best new restaurants Los Angeles restaurant Budonoki has been recognized by multiple publications as one of the best new restaurants in the nation. The Japanese-style tavern, called an izakaya, is the brainchild of Josh Hartley, Eric Bedroussian and Chef Dan Rabilwongse. Since opening, it's become a neighborhood hotspot, known for its hip vibe, playful menu and killer drinks.