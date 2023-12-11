CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

These days, shopping organic seems to be the way to go -- whether you're talking about groceries, meal kits or mattresses. Organic mattresses -- which have taken off in popularity recently -- tend to be more expensive than conventional mattresses due to the materials used, but are they really worth the extra cost?

Mattresses made of certified organic materials like natural latex, organic wool and organic cotton are appealing because they're arguably better for the environment than synthetic materials. Traditional mattresses made of synthetic materials may also contain toxic materials that could cause unnecessary irritation for sleepers.

If you're wondering whether this is reason enough to invest in a new organic mattress, here's everything you need to know about these natural and eco-friendly mattresses.

Are organic mattresses worth it?

Organic mattresses are typically made from organic latex, wool, or cotton. These organic materials are typically of a higher quality than synthetic counterparts, which can mean higher prices.

Why are organic mattresses on the rise? Polyurethane foams -- commonly used flame retardants for synthetic mattresses -- have been linked to a number of health and environmental risks. Other materials found deep within conventional mattresses carry their own risks and irritations, such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (flame-retardant chemicals, aka PBDEs) or fiberglass -- not uncommon in memory foam mattresses -- which can irritate the skin, eyes and even lungs, should the mattress cover be opened.

An organic mattress is made of 100% natural materials, which means you don't need to worry about coming in contact with any potentially harmful chemicals when you lay on (or open the cover of) said mattress.

Mattresses made of organic materials tend to last longer

Eco-friendly materials in organic mattresses tend to outlast conventional models thanks to the increased durability of organic latex and cotton. It's recommended you replace a traditional mattress every seven or eight years, since memory foam and innerspring mattresses tend to sag and lose the ability to provide adequate support over time.

A good quality organic mattress, on the other hand, can last anywhere from 10 to 20 years, depending on how well it's maintained.

One of the most popular organic mattresses on the market today, the Avocado green mattress, is backed by a 25-year warranty. This includes 10 years with full replacement value (plus shipping costs), followed by an additional 15 years of prorated protection.

Featuring GOLS-certified organic latex, wool and cotton, this is one organic mattress that lives up to the hype: To date, it has a 4.5 star rating out of five, with more than 18,000 customer reviews. If you want comfort and the peace of mind that you're sleeping on a mattress free of polyurethane foams or fire retardants, this is a great place to start (and end) your search.

How is an organic mattress different from a conventional mattress?

A conventional mattress typically contains some combination of materials including nylon, polyester, and vinyl. There's also typically a flame-resistant layer to meet safety standards. These flame retardants can come with their own host of potential health risks.

On the other hand, organic mattresses like the Saatva latex hybrid mattress offer multiple layers made of organic materials for a restful, risk-free sleep. This hybrid mattress contains pocketed steel coils and natural layers that are commonly found in quality mattresses, including:

A top cover made of breathable and hypoallergenic organic cotton

A layer of GOTS-certified organic wool that offers increased breathability and acts as a natural flame barrier

A 3-inch layer of natural latex for enhanced lumbar support

A stable base made of organic cotton and certified organic wool

Shop the Saatva latex hybrid mattress today and save up to $300 off select sizes.