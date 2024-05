Chad Daybell convicted of murdering first wife and ex-girlfriend's 2 children An Idaho jury convicted Chad Daybell Thursday of triple-murder in the 2019 slaying of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and the two youngest children of his now wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. In 2023, Vallow Daybell herself was also convicted in the murders of those two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and was sentenced to life in prison. Carter Evan reports.