The budget-friendly Apple AirPods 4 are here

Apple has just introduced the newest generation of its wireless Apple AirPods earbuds. The fourth-generation AirPods, available with or without active noise cancellation, have begun shipping and are now readily available.

Wondering what makes this new generation of Apple earbuds special? Read on to learn about what's new and different about the Apple AirPods 4, or tap the button below to order yours now.

Are Apple AirPods 4 wireless earbuds worth it?

Absolutely. The AirPods 4 are a more economical version of Apple's wireless earbuds, compared to the premium Apple AirPods Pro 2. These new headphones pair effortlessly with other Apple products, including the company's new iPhone 16 smartphones, the Apple Watch 10 with new sleep apnea detection and all Apple iPad tablets.

Apple AirPods 4 are designed to provide premium sound and ultimate comfort, allowing you to enjoy crystal clear audio and hands-free calls, plus interact with Siri using your voice. Battery life is up to 5 hours on one charge, or up to 30 hours total with the included USB-C charging case. Powered by Apple's H2 processor (the previous generation used the H1 chip), these wireless earbuds offer enhanced voice isolation, so even if you're participating in a hands-free call in a noisy environment, the person you're speaking with will be able to hear you.

The AirPods 4 are IP54 rated for dust, sweat and water resistance, another improvement over the previous generation's model.

Pro Tip: You'll often find the premium AirPods Pro 2 (normally priced at $249) on sale on Amazon, as well as at Best Buy and other retailers for as little as $190. If you can afford the upgrade, we think it's worth it.

Apple AirPods 4

Priced at an approachable $129, the AirPods 4 base model provides personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. This means that audio from TV shows and movies, as well as music and podcasts, will sound as if they're happening all around you. This provides a far more immersive listening experience compared to generic stereo earbuds.

In addition to being able to control the AirPods 4 using the Apple equipment they're paired with, you can also use Siri voice commands or the integrated force sensors found in each earbud's stem.

You can expect up to five hours of listening time per charge. However, the charging case allows you to recharge the AirPods up to six times without needing an external power source, for a total of 30 hours of listening time. Thanks to the quick charge feature, just a five-minute charge provides and additional one hour of listening time or 45 minutes of talk time. (Note that the USB-C charging case does not support wireless charging.)

The AirPods themselves are IP54 rated for dust, sweat and water resistance. Other notable features include voice isolation and adaptive EQ. Each earbud is equipped with dual beamforming microphones and an inward-facing microphone. Together, these provide voice clarity when participating in a hands-free phone calls or video calls.

If you're an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac or MacBook user and you're on a budget, the new AirPods 4 wireless earbuds are the suitable audio companion, as long as you don't need active noise cancellation or some of the more advanced features offered by the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

From the outside, the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation look identical. However, there are two key differences between these wireless earbud options.

First, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation feature, you guessed it, active noise cancellation (ANC). This is a much-sought-after feature the regular AirPods 4 do not offer.

ANC allows the earbuds to digitally eliminate unwanted ambient sounds, so you can focus on the audio you want to hear, whether it's audio from TV shows or movies, podcasts, music or hands-free phone calls. If you plan to use the earbuds in a noisy environment, we highly recommend earbuds with ANC. These new AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are a great option for Apple gear users.

Because these earbuds offer ANC, they're also equipped with Adaptive Audio, a Transparency Mode and a Conversation Awareness feature. When needed, you can have situational awareness of your surroundings and communicate with people in close proximity without having to take the AirPods out of your ears or manually pause the audio that's playing.

Second, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation come with a wireless charging case. With this case, you can keep your AirPods powered for up to 30 hours without needing an external power source. The case is compatible with any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad or an Apple Watch charger. It can also be charged with the included USB-C charging cable.

For the difference in price between the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, this is the version we recommend if you can afford it. However, for the ultimate in listening experiences from AirPods, the AirPods Pro 2 continue to be our top pick.

If you're looking to pair your new AirPods with one of the new iPhone 16 models, be sure to check out our coverage of these feature-packed smartphones. The earbuds are also the ideal wireless earbud companions to the new Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatches, as well as all iPad models, including the 2024 Apple iPad Pro tablets.