The new Apple Watch Series 10 was just announced. Here's where to pre-order it

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 10 is finally here. Well, almost. The latest wearable from Apple doesn't officially hit shelves until September 20, but fans can already get their preorders locked in at Amazon and other retailers. Featuring a lighter, thinner design and Apple's largest display yet, the latest Apple Watch is easier to see, easier to navigate and more comfortable to wear around the clock.

The completely overhauled device doesn't just look and feel different. It's also packed with more powerful tech, including the latest Apple AI, which makes it a better fitness tracker and an even more impressive sidekick in your daily life. Tap the button below to preorder the new Apple Watch Series 10 right now, or keep reading to learn more about all the upgrades you can look forward to on the new smartwatch.

How to preorder the lighter, but more powerful Apple Watch 10

Apple

While the new Apple Watch 10 doesn't officially drop until September 20, pre-orders have already opened.

So you can head to the website now to get your order in for the Apple Watch 10 and any other new Apple tech you've been waiting for. Prices start at $399 for the 42mm Apple Watch 10 or $429 for the 46mm size. Like its predecessors, shoppers will be able to choose from a GPS only or GPS + Cellular version. (Note that your cell provider will likely charge a monthly fee for connecting the watch to cellular service.)

The biggest upgrades to the latest smartwatch from Apple are in its design. The larger display is up to 30% bigger than previous generations. It's even bigger than the screen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. In addition to being bigger, it also uses as wide-angle OLED display. That makes for a crisper, brighter display that you can see clearly from a wider range of angles, even if you only have a quick second to glance down at your wrist.

The screen may be bigger but the smartwatch itself is lighter. At 9.7mm thick, it's about 10% thinner than the Apple Watch 9 and lighter. So you get the easier-to-see screen you want and the lightweight design you need to be able to wear this comfortably all day and all night.

Speaking of night, the new Apple Watch 10 is equipped with the ability to detect signs of sleep apnea while you're sleeping. This feature is still awaiting FDA clearance, but the brand said it's expecting to roll it out in over 150 countries later this month. Once it's officially launched, the sleep apnea tracking will use the accelerometer on the watch to measure breathing disturbances. Every 30 days, it will analyze and compile that data into a report. If it detects signs of possible sleep apnea, it'll send you an alert so that you can share that report with your doctor.

Since an estimated 80% of obstructive sleep apnea cases remain undiagnosed, this new feature may play a big role in helping people get the diagnosis and treatment they need to sleep better and reduce their risk of heart, kidney and metabolic health complications that are linked to the condition.

Users will also enjoy other cool health and fitness upgrades, like improved auto-detection of your activities, new performance metrics, and new features like offline maps for hiking.

Top features of the new Apple Watch Series 10:

A 30% larger screen with wide-angle OLED technology offers a brighter, crisper display that you can see from all angles.

The Apple Watch 10 is thinner and lighter than previous models.

Pending FDA clearance, the new Apple Watch will be able to detect signs of sleep apnea and generate a report of your sleep data to show your doctor.

Apple's AI can now suppress background noises when answering calls from your watch.

The more powerful AI

With even faster charging, you can get up to 80% battery with just 30 minutes of charging.

Order the latest matte black Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple

While Apple won't be dropping the third generation Apple Watch Ultra this year, the tech giant did announce a new finish on the current Apple Watch Ultra 2. The new satin black finish is accompanied by a new Titanium Milanese band and new color options for the existing bands.

Like the Apple Watch 10, the new finish and bands for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 won't hit shelves until September 20. But you can preorder it today.

Prices start at $799 for the matte black Apple Watch Ultra 2.