The best new health and fitness features in the Apple Watch 10, including sleep apnea detection

This week, Apple unveiled its latest slate of mobile tech, including the new Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max, along with the all-new AirPods 4 and upgraded AirPods Max headphones. However, one of the most impressive items from Apple's announcement is the revamped Apple Watch Series 10, launching on Sept. 20. The tenth-generation Apple Watch is thinner and lighter than previous models, with a bigger screen.

While there are tons of things to be excited about on the new wearable, some of our favorite things about the Apple Watch 10 are its new health and fitness features. A brand new AI engine powers new features like sleep apnea detection, along with more accurate crash and fall detection and exercise tracking.

Apple Watch 10 is adding sleep apnea detection

One of the most hyped features of the Apple Watch 10 is its new sleep apnea detection ability. This feature is still awaiting FDA clearance, but the brand said it's expecting to roll it out in over 150 countries later this month.

Once it's officially launched, the sleep apnea tracking feature will use the watch's accelerometer to measure breathing disturbances, while simultaneously tracking your heart rate and wrist temperature. It will analyze and compile that data into a report every 30 days. If it detects signs of sleep apnea, it'll send you an alert so that you can share the report with your doctor.

Studies say an estimated 80% of obstructive sleep apnea cases remain undiagnosed, so this new feature may play a big role in helping people get the diagnosis and treatment they need to sleep better and reduce their risk of the heart, kidney and metabolic health complications linked to the condition.

Apple Watch 10 adds fitness tracking upgrades for swimmers and runners

Users will also enjoy other cool health and fitness upgrades, like improved auto-detection of your activities, new performance metrics, and new features like offline maps for hiking. In an industry-first, the new smartwatch will be able to auto-detect when you're running on a track, so you can strap on your Noah Lyles-inspired Adidas and start running laps without worrying that your watch will track it as a regular run. You'll get all your lap count and lap-by-lap metrics without having to manually set it to track workout.

Swimmers get the same 50-meter water resistance as the Apple Watch 9, but you'll now be able to use your water-resistant smartwatch to track strokes and count laps for you in the pool. Wear it on your next snorkeling trip, too: The Apple Watch 10 comes with a built-in Depth app that can measure down to six meters. It'll also measure and display water temperature when you're tracking a pool swim or open water swim workout.

The new Apple Watch 10 hits shelves on September 20, and prices start at $399. But you can preorder yours now.

