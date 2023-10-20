Apple AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest price of 2023 at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you missed out on scoring the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale during Prime Big Deal Days earlier this month, you're in luck. Walmart just dropped the price back down to Prime-day level pricing. Take advantage of this second chance to get the bestselling AirPods of 2023 on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Score the best AirPods deal of 2023 at Walmart now before it sells out.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $189 (save $60)

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

They have a list price of $249, but the AirPods Pro 2 are currently at their lowest price ever at Walmart -- just $189. That's the same price they were going for during Prime Big Deals Day and Prime Day this year, and the lowest we've ever seen them drop down to.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip that provides improved active noise-cancelation and enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.



Related content from CBS Essentials