Apple AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest price of 2023 at Walmart
If you missed out on scoring the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale during Prime Big Deal Days earlier this month, you're in luck. Walmart just dropped the price back down to Prime-day level pricing. Take advantage of this second chance to get the bestselling AirPods of 2023 on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen.
Score the best AirPods deal of 2023 at Walmart now before it sells out.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $189 (save $60)
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
They have a list price of $249, but the AirPods Pro 2 are currently at their lowest price ever at Walmart -- just $189. That's the same price they were going for during Prime Big Deals Day and Prime Day this year, and the lowest we've ever seen them drop down to.
Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:
- They have an upgraded wireless chip that provides improved active noise-cancelation and enhanced audio quality.
- They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.
- Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Apple AirPods price tracker: When and where to buy Apple headphones
- Rock the holidays with 50% off JBL headphones and earbuds at Amazon
- The best Christmas gifts for Nintendo fans are here, and according to our gaming experts, they're legendary
- Best early Black Friday 2023 deals you can shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and more
- 17 best Christmas gift ideas for early 2023 holiday shopping
- Best folding smartphones in late 2023: Samsung, Google and more
- I bought a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds on Prime Day. Here are the headphones I'm returning them for
for more features.