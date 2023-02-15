Amazon's top deal of the day: Save 50% on a Bissell CrossWave X7 cordless Pet Pro vacuum

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering some major discounts on popular tech, home and travel products, but today's top deal is on the Bissell CrossWave X7 cordless Pet Pro vacuum. It's currently 50% off -- a total savings of $250.

The Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro is a multi-surface cleaner designed for pet parents. It can be used on carpet, tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors and more. The device even has a Turbo Pet Mode with a boost of suction and cleaning solution to tackle stuck-on stains and major pet messes.

Get the versatile cleaner for 50% off now on Amazon.

Bissell CrossWave X7 cordless Pet Pro vacuum, $250 (reduced from $500)

Best deals at Amazon in Feb. 2023

Read on for our favorite deal picks at Amazon's sale, or tap the button below to head straight to Amazon to see all the deals.

AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Ultra: $749

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $749 (reduced from $799)

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022 download: $56

Amazon/Intuit

Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $56 (reduced from $75)

Want start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website -- you don't need to pay until you file, and you'll save a few bucks over the price of buy software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only, not all tax payers qualify.)

TurboTax Free Edition

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack): $42

Blink Home Security via Amazon

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($35) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $42 (reduced from $65)

Blink Outdoor home security camera: $70



Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $70 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $160 (reduced from $250)

Theragun Pro: $429



Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $429 (reduced from $599)

Dr Massage Prowlr massage gun: $135

Amazon

This orbital massage gun is a thoughtful gift for a loved one this Valentine's Day. It provides a unique massage experience with needing and sweeping motions designed to mimic a real massage. It comes with three massage heads and 3 different speed settings to allow the user to customize the massage to their needs and preferences.

Right now, you can save over $100 on this top-rated massage gun on Amazon.

Dr Massage Prowlr massage gun, $135 after coupon (reduced from $250)

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system: $250 and up



Amazon

The Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system is the brand's first Wi-Fi 6E-compatible system -- and right now these advanced Wi-Fi systems are up to 21% off.

The Eero Pro 6E supports faster speeds and direct access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and allows for up to 100 connected devices.

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (1-pack), $199 (reduced from $299)

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (2-pack), $319 (reduced from $499)

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (3-pack), $439 (reduced from $699)

Kindles are on sale at Amazon now

Amazon

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $75 (reduced from $100)

Kindle Kids are also on sale

Amazon

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos like other tablets to reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $85 (reduced from $120)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $149



Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023 or planning a romantic Valentine's Day getaway, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This best-selling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating and it's currently 26% off.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $149 (reduced from $232)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $80



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $239



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $239 (reduced from $274)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $200



Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45% off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $200 (reduced from $330)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $100



Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $100 (reduced from $149)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $260



Amazon

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households, as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $260 (reduced from $350)

Apple iPad Pro (2022): $769



Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $769 (regularly $799)

Arlo Essential spotlight camera 2-pack: $160

Amazon

These Arlo Essential cameras records video in 1080p and offer a 130º viewing angle. Right now, you can score this set of two for 33% off.

Arlo Essential spotlight camera 2-pack, $160 (reduced from $241)

Schwinn indoor cycling bike: $999



Amazon

This Scwhinn bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.

Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $999 (reduced from $1,199)

Blender Bottle: $9

Amazon

Blender Bottles are ideal for mixing up protein shakes on the go. Amazon's offering discounts on the 20 and 28-ounce sizes, so it's a good time to stock up.

Blender Bottle (20 oz.), $9 (reduced from $11)

Blender Bottle (28 oz.), $10 (reduced from $11)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $540

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $540 (reduced from $830)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)

Cricut Easypress 2: $149



Amazon

This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $149 (reduced from $189)

The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $195 (reduced from $239)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $159



Amazon

This 10-foot-by-10-foot, extra large throw blanket is the perfect last-minute cozy gift for friends or family members. It's large enough to fit the whole family but still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

Luna sherpa weighted blanket: $33



Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better in 2023. Right now, you can get this sherpa weighted blanket from Luna for a crazy good price. The blanket is 61% off on Amazon right now, but you can also apply a 5% off coupon for even more savings.

This Luna weighted blanket is made with soft sherpa and premium glass beads. This weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna premium sherpa weighted blanket, $33 after coupon (reduced from $90)

Redliro under desk treadmill: $330

Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine.

This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $330 after coupon (reduced from $480)

Bowflex Xceed home gym: $799

Amazon

This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 lbs to up to 210 lbs. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension/curl attachment.

Bowflex Xceed home gym, $799 (reduced from $999)

14" Asus Chromebook: $200

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this 14-inch Asus Chromebook. The lightweight, portable laptop features an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

14" Asus Chromebook, $200 (reduced from $300)