Amazon PlayStation 5 sale, plus save on PS5 controllers and games

The PlayStation 5 is the most sought-after gaming console of 2023 -- and will likely be one of the most-wanted gifts of the 2023 holiday season. But getting your hands on one of these popular consoles has been quite a tough process since its release in 2020. The demand has been so great, it's been challenging to snag a console at all, much less get a good deal. But thankfully, Amazon just restocked the PlayStation 5 at a discount.

Looking to pick up some new games and add them to your collection? Amazon is also offering plenty of hot deals on top-rated PS5 games. Keep reading to learn how to save on the PlayStation 5 along with several games and console accessories now.

Just released: "Diablo IV", $65 (reduced from $70)

4.8-star-rated hit: God of War Ragnarok, $50 (reduced from $70)

Must-play game over 50% off: "Ghost of Tsushima", $30 (reduced from $70)

Save on the PlayStation 5 now at Amazon

The PlayStation 5 console is one of the best-selling consoles of the past several years. If you haven't been able to get your hands on one yet, you'll want to take advantage of this deal before it sells out. The disc version of the console is currently going for $449, which is $50 off its normal list price of $499. This may seem like a small discount, but it's a solid deal when you take into consideration that even finding the console in stock at full price is often difficult.

You can also score the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle for just $10 more, though inventory is extremely limited.

PlayStation 5 console (disc), $449 (reduced from $499)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (digital), $459

Save on an extra PlayStation DualSense wireless controller

It's always a good idea to have an extra controller on hand if you like to game with friends or family. Right now, you can score a PlayStation DualSense wireless controller for 30% off on Amazon.

The controller offers an immersive gaming experience with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It also includes a built-in microphone for gaming online with other players.

PlayStation DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $70)

Best Amazon deals on PlayStation 5 games

Stock up on popular games for your new PlayStation 5 console.

"God of War Ragnarok"



"God of War Ragnarok" is the cinematic follow-up to the 2018 reboot of the fan-favorite PlayStation 2 classic. It features protagonist Kratos and his teen son Atreus as the pair work to fend off the oncoming Ragnarok, the end of the world. While Kratos attempts to ensure Atreus grows into a formidable warrior, Atreus ends up going off on his own path, determining a new fate for himself. It's a gritty and unique adventure that's well worth exploring, especially for longtime "God of War" fans, and at this price it's a veritable must-buy. Rated 4.8 stars.

"God of War Ragnarok", $49 (reduced from $70)

"Ghost of Tsushima"



"Ghost of Tsushima" follows a samurai warrior named Jin Sakai as he deals with the loss of Tsushima Island. As the island burns at the hands of the Mongols, Jin must work to protect his people and take back the home that he loves. This adventure game, a love letter to the classic samurai film genre, is rife with swordplay, stealth mechanics and a plot inspired by real-life historical events. It's an excellent play, especially for fans of Kurosawa films or anyone with an interest in samurai games, as this one does it in a way that's impeccable. Rated 4.8 stars.

"Ghost of Tsushima", $30 (reduced from $70)

"The Callisto Protocol"

There's something not quite right about the maximum security Black Iron Prison in "The Callisto Protocol". In this third-person survival horror game, protagonist Jacob Lee is forced to become a prisoner at the facility on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. Not long after he arrives, however, inmates begin transforming into hideous creatures. Jacob has to battle through these disgusting monsters to figure out what's happening and get through it before he ends up dead. For fans of horror games like "Dead Space", "The Callisto Protocol" is an absolute must-play. Rated 4.5 stars.

"The Callisto Protocol", $30 (reduced from $50)

"Like a Dragon: Ishin!"



Dive into this "Like a Dragon" side story and take on the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, a samurai who takes it upon himself to avenge his adoptive father while taking over the samurai himself. "Like a Dragon: Ishin!" is a newly-translated version of a classic entry in the series that's in English for the first time. See all your favorite personalities like Nishikiyama and Majima from the world of "Yakuza" and explore 1860s Japan with a variety of combat style and plenty to discover. For anyone looking to complete their "Like a Dragon" collection, "Ishin!" is a gem. Rated 4.7 stars.

"Like a Dragon: Ishin!", $36 (reduced from $60)

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart"

The classic platforming duo Ratchet and Clank are back in "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart", a new adventure featuring an additional playable character. This time, the heroes must stop a robotic emperor who's set on conquering worlds across multiple dimensions. "Rift Apart" is a journey built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, and a great new evolution in the popular duo's long-running legacy. Rated 4.8 stars.

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart", $30 (reduced from $70)

