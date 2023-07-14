Amazon is having a huge sale on Keurig coffee makers and coffee accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Upgrade your morning coffee routine to a more convenient, customizable and consistent cup of java with a brand new Keurig machine. The old coffee maker in your kitchen just can't compete -- Keurig makes some of the best and easiest-to-use coffee makers in 2023.

Amazon just slashed the price on several of the best Keurig coffee makers of 2023. Here are the top deals you can get right now.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50



If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Keurig K-Cafe Smart: $185

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

Or, you can skip the app. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. And the milk frother has three temperature settings. The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate. Right now, the brewer is on sale for 20% off at Amazon.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $185 (reduced from $250)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $150



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.7-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $150 (regularly $190)

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker: $150

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker allows you to use single-serve K-cups or brew a larger serving with ground coffee. The coffee maker features a 60-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to refill in between every brew. There is also a pause feature that allows you to pause the machine for 20 seconds while brewing a pot of coffee so that you can pour yourself a fresh cup right away.

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $150 (reduced from $230)

Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $60

The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5 inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $60 (reduced from $80)

Keurig K-Cup carousel coffee pod holder: $33

Store all your favorite K-Cup coffee pods with this convenient carousel organizer. It holds up to 49 coffee pods and offers 260-degree rotation.

Keurig K-Cup carousel coffee pod holder, $33 (reduced from $37)

