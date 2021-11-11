Amazon gifts under $50, plus early Black Friday deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide has picks under $50 for everyone on your list. Getty Images

Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide is here, and while it may seem a bit early to get in the spirit, it's suggested that you start holiday shopping sooner rather than later this year. With shipping delays, supply chain issues and port congestion looming, shopping early ensures you'll get all the gifts on their list in time.

If you're looking to pick up gifts this year, Amazon is a good place to start. The e-commerce giant has gift guides for all interests, including a fashion gift guide, a holiday beauty gift guide, gift ideas for the home and more -- there's even a small-business gift guide.

There are plenty of noteworthy options under $50 included if you're looking to shop on a budget, some of which are discounted as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale. You can check out all of Amazon's latest and best deals by tapping the button below.

So whether they're wishing for a candle, a speaker or a new piece of clothing, Amazon has an affordable option still available ahead. Below, take a look at our top Amazon gift picks under $50.

Plus, be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial if you're not a member already to score free shipping, plus other perks.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon via Best Buy

Here's another of Amazon's great early Black Friday deals: You can get the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote for half price -- just $25. It's great for turning older, "dumb" TVs into smart TVs, or for connecting a brand-new Black Friday TV to an Alexa-based smart home.

Capri Blue Volcano candle

Amazon

Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical-fruit-and-sugared-citrus scent is an escape to warmer days.

Capri Blue Volcano candle, $30

Ecowish Sherpa jacket

Amazon

Someone on your gifting list can cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat that's available in a range of colors.

Ecowish Sherpa jacket, $34 (reduced from $43)

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater

Amazon

Buy them this affordable, 100% cotton quarter-zip in every hue. It has ribbing at the collar and comes in 18 colors.

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater, $35

Hoan the Original Bagel Guillotine

Amazon

You can make every day a bagel day with this bagel guillotine, which cuts bagels without squishing them. Find this handy device in four colors.

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine, $22 (reduced from $26)

Off Topic adult party game

Amazon

To play this game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.

Off Topic adult party game, $30

JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. Buy it as a stocking stuffer for any music lover.

JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, $50

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon

This round Amazon Echo smart speaker is the newest model. Use it to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot, $50

LapGear home office lap desk

Amazon

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to its durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad.

LapGear home office lap desk, $35

Corkcicle coffee mug



Amazon

The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is an excellent gift for the coffee drinker on the go.

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35 (reduced from $49)

