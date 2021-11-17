Amazon's early Black Friday sale is happening now and here are our favorite deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is getting the holiday shopping season off on an early start with it's surprise pre-Black Friday sale, with deals on electronics, home goods, apparel and even gift cards. Staff/Amazon

If you're worried about the dreaded supply-chain anxieties of 2021 -- port- and trucking-related back-ups affecting everything from clothing to booze -- there is some good news. Port-related delays may be easing, and some retailers say they're now fully stocked once again.

Still, it may not be wise to delay your holiday shopping, especially when so many retailers -- especially Amazon -- are already offering very good pre-Black Friday deals and sales. Ahead of Black Friday 2021, you can already find deals and deep discounts on Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, Chromebooks, streaming devices, the hottest toys of 2021 and more. Even Amazon gift cards are on sale.

We've compiled some of our favorite highlights from Amazon's big sale below. But if you want to skip straight to the deals, tap the button below and shop Amazon's Black Friday sale immediately.

And stay tuned: Expect plenty more limited-time deals from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid and L'Oreal Paris to come this holiday season at Amazon.

Pre-Black Friday Amazon gift card deal

Amazon

Let's start with our favorite Amazon deal, because it's like free money in your pocket. Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards. (Credit appears up two days after purchase.)

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light

Aerogarden/Amazon

If you (or a loved one on your gift-shopping list) ever craved a restaurant-worthy meal on a budget, know this: Chefs generally recommend using fresh herbs over dried ones in home cooking. Give the gift of chef-level weeknight dinners with this compact, countertop garden that grows fresh herbs. Save 40% on this kit, which grows up to six plants, including two kinds of basil, parsley, thyme, and even the ever-finicky dill.

Even better: The kit grows in water, so there's no messy soil to clean up.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light. $90 (reduced from $150)

Pre-Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

50" and 55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TVs: $330 and $380

Amazon

You can get a deal on Amazon's newly released smart TVs with Fire TV baked in -- the 50-inch and 55-inch models are both reduced during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. "It's not OLED contrast," says Amazon reviewer Gail Hughes, "but it is a beautiful 4K HDR."

50" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $330 (reduced from $470)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

For an upgrade over the basic Amazon Fire TV 4K model, check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K. This TV has picture-in-picture chat capabilities plus a built-in mic, so it can be controlled hands-free without a remote.

50"Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $360 (reduced from $510)

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $410 (reduced from $560)

Kindle Paperwhite: $85



Amazon

Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features an easy-to-read 6-inch display and 32GB of storage. Plus, it's waterproof, and is nearly half off its original price.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2018 model, $85 (reduced from $160)

Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch display and 8GB of storage. If you're looking for the newest Kindle to give this holiday, this Kindle Paperwhite is it.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2021 model with 6.8" display (8 GB), $160

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $25 off -- the best price we've seen for it. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Pre-Black Friday toy deals at Amazon

Lego

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling WowWee Fairy Finder, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

One of the most buzzed about toys of 2021, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder sold out when it was reduced to $35 on Amazon, though don't count out the possibility of a restock.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $35 (reduced from $40)

Pre-Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger via Amazon

If you're looking for solid deals on fashion -- especially watches -- Amazon's early Black Friday sale is worth checking out.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $72

Amazon

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular early Black Friday fashion deals right now. It's more than half off for a limited time.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $72 (reduced from $149)

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set: $51

Amazon

Here's the top Black Friday deal in women's watches at Amazon -- this crystal-accented, gold-tone bangle, watch and bracelet set by Anne Klein is a whopping 66% off, a savings of $99.

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set, $51 (reduced from $150)

Pre-Black Friday kitchen deals at Amazon

Le Creuset / Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's early Black Friday sale, including a $120 savings on the 3.5-quart Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven ($180) above. Here are some other kitchen deals on offer:

Pre-Black Friday home deals at Amazon

iRobot/Amazon

You won't have trouble finding home-goods deals this season. Exhibit A: The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now on sale for $100 off, at $200. But, as they say, that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

Early Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's gadgets that are on sale. There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Pro: $197

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a $59 discount on Apple's sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $250)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a slight discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3, $175 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen: $158

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $158 (reduced from $260)

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $55

Amazon

This cute splashproof smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras and even plays games.

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $55 (reduced from $68)

Motorola Moto G stylus (128GB): $275

Amazon

Looking for an affordable Android smartphone at an even-better-than-usual price? This 6.4-inch device from Motorola offers all the basics, including a 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 16-megapixel low-light selfie cam. Comes unlocked, so you can choose your carrier.

Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone, $275 (reduced from $300)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're 58% off at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

Early Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

There are plenty of great pre-Black Friday deals on beauty products available at Amazon right now.

V-shaped face masks: $11

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $14

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is now $25 off at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

Early Black Friday small business deals at Amazon

Want to shop small this holiday season? Amazon has a small business gift guide full of great, feel-good ideas. Plus, don't forget to check out our top picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 -- all of Oprah's picks are from small businesses this year.

Early Pre-Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon

Here's how to find Amazon's best gifts for 2021



An Amazon employee passes by the company logo on the opening day of a new distribution center in France in September 2021. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Halloween or other seasonal celebrations preparation.

Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

