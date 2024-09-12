The Amazon 2024 Toys We Love list is out now: Our favorite Christmas gift ideas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

The holidays may seem like a lifetime away, but the most-wanted toys sell out fast each year. Amazon is here to help you get ahead of the scramble with its annual Toys We Love list.

This year's list, which is curated by the Amazon Toys team, is the retailer's largest yet, with gift ideas from Radio Flyer, Squishmallows, Hasbro and more kid-loved brands. There's something for every budget: These gifts for babies, toddlers and kids start at less than $10.

Best gift ideas from the 2024 Amazon Toys We Love List

Shop some highlights from Amazon's 2024 Toys We Love list below, broken up by age group. Or tap the button to shop the full list at Amazon.

Best gifts for babies and toddlers at Amazon in 2024

Little ones will love these Christmas and Hanukkah gifts.

Wild Republic Amazon exclusive holiday fox plush

Amazon

Stuffed animals are a classic holiday gift. This adorable Amazon-exclusive fox is the star of Amazon's upcoming Holiday Gift Book. He's ready for winter in a green scarf.

This 12-inch plush for all ages is made from 100% recycled materials sourced from plastic water bottles.

This cuddly, sustainable fox plush is available for pre-order at Amazon now. It will be released on November 20 alongside the Amazon holiday bear plush.

Wild Republic Amazon exclusive holiday bear plush

Amazon

If bears are more their thing, check out this plush. This precious holiday bear for all ages is also in Amazon's upcoming Holiday Gift Book.

He's all dressed up in a hat and sweater and, like the holiday fox plush above, is made from 100% recycled materials sourced from plastic water bottles.

This bear plush is available for pre-order now and will be released on November 20.

Best Christmas gifts for kids at Amazon in 2024

Kids will love these gifts from Play-Doh, Furby and more brands.

Mudpuppy ocean life puzzle to go

Amazon

This 36-piece puzzle for ages 3 and up features life under the sea. It comes in a travel pouch and is an ideal size for an airplane tray table. It even comes with a postcard with the completed puzzle art for your kid to mail to a friend or family member from your trip.

"These are the best puzzles I've found for my 3.5-year-old that aren't large floor puzzles," an Amazon reviewer says. "The pieces fit very nicely into each other and are not too hard to put together. They fit so snug that you can carefully pick up the puzzle whole when done."

"They clean up/store easily with the travel pouch and will be nice for restaurants (instead of phones and tablets) because of their size and portability," another Amazon reviewer says.

Toniebox audio player starter set

Amazon

This audio player for kids ages 3 and up is great for bedtime stories, music and education. It offers screen-free entertainment and comes with action figures called Tonies. Kids can place these figures on top of their Tonies radio to start their stories.

This radio comes with Woody from "Toy Story," Lightning McQueen from "Cars," Simba from "The Lion King" and Winnie-the-Pooh Tonies. Kids can press the radio's ears to change its volume.

This audio player is currently $155, reduced from $172.

Play-Doh pizza delivery scooter playset

Amazon

They can deliver pizza on a Vespa with this career playset for ages 3 to 5.

This set comes with a non-electronic scooter and a pretend play kitchen. Kids can make Play-Doh pizzas and there's a slot for the pizza box on the scooter. All of the Play-Doh fun can be stored in the scooter's seat when not in use and there's a checkout station on the side of the scooter so customers can pay with a pretend card or cash.

This playset comes with 16 tools and 10 colors.

Furby Galaxy Edition

Amazon

Furbies are still going strong. This glow-in-the-dark creature comes with 15 fashion accessories and is ideal for ages 6 and up. It's voice-activated and an Amazon exclusive.

This Furby with a galaxy vibes lights up and dances. It talks to other Furby friends too.

"This is not your parent's Furby," an Amazon reviewer says. "The new multi-color lime green, violet, purple and blue Furby Galaxy Edition is an electronic, interactive toy that's out of this world courtesy of Hasbro Toys. Such a chatterbox!"

Miniland doll wooden wheelchair

Amazon

This play wheelchair for dolls with a cute polka dot seat is beautifully made of wood.

It's meant to expand their play experience to include people (and dolls) of all abilities.

This wooden wheelchair is ideal for ages 2 through 6.

It's a high-quality toy you can pass down to kids to come.

Beautiful Brown Ballet 64-piece jigsaw puzzle

Amazon

This cute puzzle from a Black-owned business features three prima ballerinas on stage in their tutus.

They'll feel seen with this puzzle that has 64 pieces and encourages a love for the arts.

This puzzle is intended for ages 4 and up.

The Beautiful Brown Ballet jigsaw puzzle is running out of stock quickly, so be sure to order today.

Monopoly GO! board game

Amazon

This is an IRL version of the beloved Monopoly GO! phone game. It's for ages 8 and up and two to four players. You can play it in just 15 minutes.

To play, players roll dice and move their tokens around their own mini-board at the same time. If you're the first to stack four matching-colored blocks on a color space, you win. You can sabotage rivals with bank heists and shutdowns. There are four double-sided mini-gameboards with locations like New York City, the Roaring '20s and Unicorn Land.

This game comes with a code for a free exclusive digital token to use in the Monopoly GO! app.

Goliath Fidget Blox 3-pack

Amazon

Stress isn't for adults only. These sensory fidget toys can help kids age 5 and up relieve stress by feeling, hearing and seeing. They even come with backpack clips to take to go.

They'll get three options to fidget with in this set including an hourglass and more.

Retailing for just $13, this three-pack makes a great stocking stuffer for kids aged 5 and up. Note that because of its small parts, this toy is not suitable for children under 3.

Best Christmas gifts for teens at at Amazon in 2024

Don't forget the older kids in your life this Christmas season -- Amazon has plenty of great gift ideas for those aged 12 and up. Here are our top Christmas gift ideas for teens you can get at Amazon.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Forest Animals kit

Lego

Lego toys are always a hit with kids during the holiday season. What we like about this kit is its versatility. You can build a red fox, owl or squirrel using the included 667 pieces. The animals you build are poseable -- the fox can move its head and paws, the squirrel has a poseable head and ears and the owl's head turns 360 degrees. When you're done enjoying your build, you can take it apart and make one of the other animals.

"If you have a Lego fanatic like I do, the 3 in 1 builds are great," says one Amazon reviewer of the 4.9-star-rated Lego set. "This is a great concept to keep your Lego builder engaged without having to buy more Legos (you get three builds!) and has encouraged [the] kiddo to rethink his Legos to build in many ways.

Find this kit at Amazon for $49. Reviewers suggest the final builds are so cute, you may want to buy more than one set so you don't have to choose which to build.

Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Player's Handbook

Amazon

Ever wanted to get involved with Dungeons and Dragons, but don't know where to start? Or maybe you're playing in a campaign and want to know more about your options while playing? Then you need this book.

The Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Player's Handbook is the ultimate guide to the pen-and-paper role-playing game. The new-for-2024 fifth-edition book contains updates to character classes, reworked species and backstories, new and revised spells and hundreds of pages of fantasy art.

This book will be released on Sept. 17, 2024. It retails for $50, but you can pre-order it at Amazon now for $45. It make a great stand-alone gift, but it's even better when paired with the updated Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide ($50) and Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Monster Manual ($50) books.

CMYK Wavelength: The party gameshow in a box

Amazon

The rules behind Wavelength are simple, but addictive. One person gives their team a clue that fits somewhere on a certain spectrum -- for example, they might give the clue "coffee" for a spectrum of hot to cold. The rest of the team then needs to pinpoint exactly where on the hot-to-cold spectrum they think coffee is. The more in sync the team is with the clue giver, the more points you score.

Reviwers love that the game is quick to learn and easy to set up -- the entire thing is played inside the box. Anywhere from 2 to 12 people can play.

"I can't recommend CMYK Wavelength enough," says on Amazon reviewer about the 4.7-star-rated game. "It's a guaranteed hit for game nights, offering an experience that's super fun, engaging and totally memorable. If you're on the lookout for a game that bridges the gap between serious and silly, that accommodates both small and large groups, and that promises endless hours of entertainment, this is the one."

Find CYMK Wavelength it at Amazon for $31, reduced from $40. It's recommended for ages 14 and up.