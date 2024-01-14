5 best sales to shop during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Long weekends are one of the best times to score deals, and the long weekend that comes from Martin Luther King Jr. Day is no different. While you won't find as many deals as Memorial Day or Labor Day weekend, Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend still boasts some solid sales that we highly recommend you take advantage of.

If you're looking to upgrade your arsenal of cookware, or have been on the hunt for new furniture for your home, check out these Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend sales at top retailers such as West Elm, Sur La Table and Bloomingdales, some of which are offering up to 50% off furniture, rugs, cooking tools, shoes, clothes and more for your home.

Wayfair: Save up to 70% off

Wayfair

The home giant is offering incredible discounts across several categories. This includes up to 50% off on furniture for the kitchen, dining room, entryway, home office and bedrooms for adults, kids and babies. You can also save up to 70% on area rugs and wall art, up 65% off on bedding, up to 45% storage and organization, up to 60% off on curtains and drapes, up to 50% off on mirrors, up to 40% off on pet essentials and much more.

The discounts are truly endless. The only catch with this Wayfair sale is that it contains a lot of items on clearance, which you may not be able to return. Make sure to check that, and the return policy, before you buy.

Sur La Table: Save up to 50% off

Sur La Table

Sur La Table's winter sale has been going on for a while now, but it's set to end on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Not only are there savings up to 50% off, but if you're willing to roll the dice on final sale products, you can score an extra 20% off on clearance items.

These discounts span across multiple categories, including bakeware, cookware, dining, small appliances, cooking tools and knives. We really like the knives deals, since quality chef's knives from recognized brands can easily set someone back more than $100, at least.

West Elm: Save up to 70% off

West Elm

West Elm's Winter Warehouse sale is going on right now, offering dozens of discounts on stylish home decor and popular furniture. What we really like about the West Elm sale is that, unlike other Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend sales, this one isn't all or mostly Christmas decor (brands like to use this long weekend to put Christmas decorations on sale or clearance).

Scroll through the sale section and you'll find plenty of discounts on lighting, pillows and throws, bedding, garden and more, perfect for giving your home a makeover for 2024.

Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% off

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn is also having a Winter Warehouse sale. You can save up to 20% off of bedding, up to 30% off storage and organization, up to 50% off bath and up to 40% off decor, tabletop/bar and rugs.

There is also an extra 20% off applied to clearance items, but remember that clearance items are final sale and can't be returned. There are more than 1,000 items on the website that qualify for free shipping, which is not something that is guaranteed with every Pottery Barn product you buy.

Bloomingdales: Save up to 70% off

Bloomingdales

The offerings for this sale are more diverse. If you're looking for home goods, you can find rugs and mattresses discounted between 50% to 75% off as well as furniture between 25% to 40% off. For fashion, there's up to 30% off on women's coats, between 30% to 40% off on women's sweaters and denim, 20% to 50% off on women's shoes and 20% to 60% off on fine jewelry. Men can benefit from the 30% to 50% markdowns on cashmere, while kids' winter essentials are 20% to 30% off.

And even if you find something that you want that doesn't fall under the above sale categories, know that the department store is offering a general 20% discount on the majority of their inventory, just look for the "promotion eligible" distinction on the product page.