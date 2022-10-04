Watch CBS News

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, October 4th, 2022

Today, the trial against suspected serial killer, Billy Chemirmir, continues. Governor Abbott reports that over the last 6 months, over 11,000 migrants have been bused to sanctuary cities. Today is Big Tex's 70th birthday!
