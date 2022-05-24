Watch CBS News

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, May 24th, 2022

Monster tornado caught on camera in Morton, Texas, Tarrant Area Food Bank holding Mega Mobile Market, Gas price dip slightly ahead of Memorial Day holiday, CDC confirms one case of monkeypox in U.S., Polls open for Election Day!
