Watch CBS News

Week 1 of the Aaron Dean trial

The courtroom is adjourned for the week and scheduled to return Monday morning. The state has rested its case in the trial of former Fort Worth police officer, Aaron Dean, who is accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson three years ago.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.