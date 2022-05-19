Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, May 19

Thursday Evening's Top Stories: Dallas ISD is getting a new superintendent, Texas A&M's Board of Regents gives the greenlight for an urban research campus in downtown Fort Worth and a look at what to expect as a homebuyer in North Texas this summer.
