Eye On Politics: August 12, 2022

This week's Eye On Politics features a one-on-one interview with Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a recap of CPAC in Dallas with response from Texas democrats, and Frisco's Mayor discusses property tax breaks, jobs, and education.
