Wylie police arrest man who says his wife was shot 'accidentally' in his truck

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police have arrested a man who said his wife was accidentally shot inside his truck Saturday night.

At around 10:36 p.m. Jan. 21, police responded to a call in the 200 block of Lake Wichita after 46-year-old Kerwin Hubbard reported his gun "accidentally went off in his truck" and struck his wife.

Kerwin Hubbard Wylie Police Department

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently in stable but critical condition.

Police said Hubbard was taken to the Wylie Police Department where he provided a statement "indicating his involvement in the shooting." He was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon against a date, family or household member.