What made Byron Nelson larger than life

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Byron Nelson will always be regarded as one of the greatest golfers who ever lived. He's also part of the rich history of the sport in North Texas.

Born near Waxahachie, he became known for once winning 11 consecutive PGA tournaments in 1945; 18 of the 30 tournaments he played in that year. Both of those marks are still records to this day. That, along with his five major tournament championships, earned him the name Lord Byron.

In 1968, Nelson lent his name to the Byron Nelson Golf Classic in Dallas. It became the first regularly held PGA Tour event to be named for a professional golfer and it's been known as the Nelson since.

In September 2006, Byron Nelson passed away in Roanoke Texas at the age of 94.

The iconic statue of Lord Byron still sits at the TPC Four Seasons in Las Colinas, even though the tournament's home has moved to two different locations since.

First, it relocated to Trinity Forest golf club in Dallas. And now, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.