What happens next to migrants who arrived in Philly from Texas?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city on Wednesday activated its game plan to provide food, shelter and services to the nearly 30 migrants who arrived on a bus from Texas. The plan includes working with over 15 community organizations, Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"Philadelphia is a proud welcoming city," Kenney said. "Many, if not all, are seeking asylum and have demonstrated they face real dangers of being or have been harmed in their homeland because of their race, religion or politics."

Amy Eusebio of the city's Office of Immigrant Affairs says it's ready to assist the migrants with their legal rights.

"These are people who have been filled vetted by [U.S.] Customs and Border Patrol," Eusebio said. "They were inspected already and fingerprinted and were legally paroled into the United States to pursue their claims for asylum."

She says most of the 28 migrants are headed to connections they have in New York and New Jersey, and many are staying with family members. Two asylum seekers plan to stay in philly with their families.

"Some of our next steps include helping people get to their final destinations," Eusebio said. "There's a wide range of where people are trying to get to."

There's no word yet if more buses of migrants are expected to arrive in Philly. But officials say they will be prepared in the same way the city has dealt with other emergency situations.

"This office has played roles in welcoming and assisting evacuees from Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina, from Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria and from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Welcome," said Dominick Mireles, director of Philadelphia's office of emergency management.

"Regardless of what's thrown at us, we're here to welcome people with support and solidarity and with love," said Peter Pedemonti, co-director of the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.

"This is, in my opinion, what this country is," Kenney said.

Texas Gov. Abbott, who sent the bus to Philly, has also sent migrants to New York, Washington and Chicago.

Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red border states about immigration policy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard unexpectedly earlier this year, prompting local officials to spring into action setting up emergency shelters.

Democratic officials have called the migrant buses a political stunt that dehumanizes asylum-seekers. Republicans involved in the efforts have said liberal-leaning cities need to do their fair share of helping people who recently entered the country.