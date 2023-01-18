Weather: Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Texas

Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Texas as rain moves out

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas is starting Wednesday off with showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

It is a tale of two forecasts—morning and afternoon.

Our morning forecast is warm, muggy, and a little wet with scattered showers.

CBS 11 News

Whereas our afternoon forecast is sunny, windy and mild.

As you head out to lunch, skies will be clearing from west to east, with the sun emerging in western Tarrant County.

CBS 11 News

There are no record temperatures, but North Texas is still warm with temperatures in the lower 70s.

CBS 11 News

Very dry air will arrive on strong westerly winds, with humidity dropping under 20% this afternoon in western counties.

Parts of North Texas are under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 p.m. A Red Flag Warning is used to inform the public of current weather conditions that are ideal for wildland fire combustion.

They also expanded the warning to a row of counties to the east.

Although the DFW Metroplex isn't included, there is still an elevated fire danger along the I-35 corridor.

CBS 11 News

Cooler air is in place for Thursday, moving in on breezy northwesterly winds.

You will want the extra layer in the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A stark contrast to temperatures we are currently stepping out the door into.

CBS 11 News

And it isn't just a cooler morning, Thursday afternoon is also more seasonal with highs in the upper 50s.

CBS 11 News

Cooler weather continues into next week with a few showers possible Saturday and next Tuesday.

CBS 11 News