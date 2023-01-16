Ways you can celebrate MLK Day in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Annual tributes of the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of faith, community service and politics.

And on Monday, the federal observance of the King holiday, commemorations continue.

For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, there are several parades planned in North Texas.

Despite Jan. 16 considered a national holiday, many consider it a day of service to the community -- not a time to rest.

The Congressional Hunger Center, for example is hosting a MLK End Hunger Challenge at noon. It's located at the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church on 2864 Mississippi Avenue in Fort Worth.

And, in collaboration with the Community Food Bank of Fort Worth, volunteers are welcomed to help stock, stack, and sack groceries for vulnerable neighbors in 76104, the zip code with the lowest life expectancy in Texas.

Later in the day, Palms Dallas in the heart of Uptown is hosting an event to give a platform to minority owned businesses within the Dallas community. They will have 10 to 12 companies showcase their business from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. It's located at 2922 North Hall Street in Dallas.

On Sunday morning, President Joe Biden spoke at a commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historic Atlanta house of worship where King preached from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. The church is pastored by the Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who recently won election to a full term as Georgia's first Black U.S. senator.

President Biden honored Dr. King's life and legacy, still impacting the world today.

King worked across racial, religious and economic lines to promote justice and equity. His adoption of nonviolent resistance to achieve equal rights for Black Americans earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. King is remembered for his masterful oratorical skills, most memorably in his "I Have a Dream" speech, according to the NAACP.

He was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.