The Parks Mall at Arlington announces mandatory chaperone program for teens

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parks Mall at Arlington will enforce a curfew for guests under 18 years old beginning Friday, April 22.

"In response to the disruptive behavior last weekend, we made the difficult decision to implement a curfew program," said Lorie Lisius, senior general manager of The Parks Mall at Arlington. "The PGR program is intended to help provide a safe, peaceful experience at our shopping center. We want to reiterate that all are welcome at The Parks Mall at Arlington at any time. We simply require that during certain weekend hours, families shop together and guests under 18 are accompanied by an adult."

The Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program takes effect at 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. A spokesperson for the mall said they consider someone 21 or older and adult. The PGR program will be enforced throughout the shopping center property, including the exterior entrances.

"The Arlington Police Department has long had a strong working relationship with The Parks Mall. We fully support their decision to initiate the Parental Guidance Required Program, which aligns with our mutual goal to collaboratively and proactively ensure the mall remains a safe and welcoming place for all visitors," said Al Jones, chief of police at Arlington Police Department.

During PGR hours, trained public safety officers will be stationed at all mall entrances to check IDs of visitors who appear 17 years old or younger. Those who cannot provide a valid photo ID showing they are at least 18 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult to stay at the shopping center. One adult may accompany up to four youths (there is no limitation for the number of youths, age 10 and under, one adult can accompany) and must remain with them through the duration of the shopping experience.

Those who provide proper identification to indicate that they are at least 18 years old will be offered an optional wristband. Those who choose not to wear the wristband may be asked for ID again by safety officers inside the shopping center. Valid identification includes a state issued driver's license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper-proof and include a photograph and date of birth.

Announcements will be made inside The Parks Mall at Arlington starting at 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, giving unsupervised teens time to complete their shopping or dining before the PGR program begins. After 2 p.m. public safety officers inside the shopping center will check IDs of individuals who appear to be underage and are not wearing wristbands.

The Parks Mall at Arlington is located at 3811 South Cooper Street in Arlington.