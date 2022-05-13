Watch CBS News
Texas court allows some investigations into families of transgender youth to resume

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS/AP

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Supreme Court is allowing the state to resume some abuse investigations into gender-confirming care for transgender youth.

Governor Greg Abbott had ordered state agencies to investigate reported instances of kids undergoing gender-transitioning procedures -- calling it "abuse" and saying that it harms young children.

In a hearing in March, a Texas judge had issued an order temporarily barring the state from investigating gender-affirming care for transgender youth as child abuse.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 11:05 AM

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

