Teen killed, woman injured in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and another woman injured.

According to the Dallas Police Department, on June 30, 2022 at about 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road.

When they arrived, officers found Jamiah McCoy, 19, on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue took her to a local hospital for treatment, but she was later pronounced deceased.

Police said that a 30-year-old woman was also shot and injured. She was also taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or via email.