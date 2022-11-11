Tarrant County Veterans Day parade goes on as planned despite rain, cold

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Veterans Day parade was canceled due to rain and cold weather, but Tarrant County's parade went on as planned Friday.

"Saluting Buffalo Soldier" was the theme of this year's parade.

Tarrant County's Veterans Day parade begins near the Panther Island Pavillion on Nov. 11, 2022. CBSDFW.com

The opening ceremonies started just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the Panther Island Pavilion parking lot. Moments later, in the rain, the parade started.

The route snaked through Forest Park Boulevard along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River and returned back, taking about an hour.

While conditions weren't ideal for the parade, it didn't stop people – especially veterans – from coming out.

"We're ready for any climate," said veteran Vern Jackson.

The parade showcased several veteran organizations and high school Junior ROTC programs. Some old military helicopters and vehicles even took part in the parade.

A military helicopter participates in the Tarrant County Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11, 2022. CBSDFW.com

While turnout along the route was low, veterans like Pedro Arriola always make it out to these parades, "Nothing will keep me away from this."

Arriola served in Vietnam and never forgets the way he was treated when he came home.

"They threw eggs, tomatoes, lettuce at us at the airport," added Arriola.

Today he feels the love and the genuine outpouring of respect. "Not until now that I'm older, now everybody says thank you, kind of late but better late than never."

It's that reason why these spectators, no matter the weather, want to be here—to salute our troops. "It's the least I can do is stand out here for an hour or so in the rain to support them," said Kelly Green, who watched the parade.

A veteran watches the Tarrant County Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11, 2022. CBSDFW.com

"To support our veterans and show that we're thankful for what they do, I'm going to start crying, that we're thankful for what they do for our country and for us," said Katy Banner, another parade attendee.