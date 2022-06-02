Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrest Joel Jackson after alleged burglary
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrested Joel Jackson, 31, after he allegedly broke into a business on June 1.
It happened in the 14000 block of Highway 377 South.
Police said Jackson was hiding nearby as deputies searched the area. He then ran from them, but was eventually caught.
Video evidence allegedly showed Jackson forcing a door to the business open, entering the building and taking some items.
Jackson was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.
