Sunday and Monday declared First Alert Weather Days due to dangerous heat
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Sunday and Monday are now First Alert Weather Days because of the dangerous heat.
We have another round of Excessive Heat Warnings that was just posted for most of North Texas, starting at noon Sunday through 9pm Monday.
Heat index values could go as high as 108-110º in a few areas over the next couple of days.
Stay with CBS 11 for the latest.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.