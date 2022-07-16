Watch CBS News
Sunday and Monday declared First Alert Weather Days due to dangerous heat

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Sunday and Monday are now First Alert Weather Days because of the dangerous heat.

We have another round of Excessive Heat Warnings that was just posted for most of North Texas, starting at noon Sunday through 9pm Monday.

excessive-heat-warning-2.png

Heat index values could go as high as 108-110º in a few areas over the next couple of days.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 5:59 PM

