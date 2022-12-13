Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes on a street in Carrollton, 2 injured

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton. 

It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport. 

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.

The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 8:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

