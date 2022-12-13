Small plane crashes on a street in Carrollton, 2 injured

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton.

It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.

The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.