Rowlett group helps make life a little easier for homeless veterans

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As we honor veterans across North Texas, it's important to remember the veterans in our area who are experiencing homelessness.

One group in North Texas is doing what they can to make life a little easier for homeless veterans.

Bars of soap, lotion, and toothbrushes, small things we take for granted but to a homeless veteran can make all the difference.

"It started when we noticed that there were a lot of homeless veterans living under bridges and green areas that were undersupplied," said Brian Wilburn, the director of the Veterans Resource and Outreach Center in Rowlett.

So the team at VROC wanted to do something about it. They started packing up backpacks full of hygiene products, non-perishable food items and other supplies, distributing them to homeless veterans in need.

Since they started the backpack program, they've given out more than 6,000 backpacks.

"We're trying to give them a hand up and remind them that once upon a time they served this country honorably and they can do so again," said Wilburn.

Each backpack full of warm clothing and supplies is full of hope too for a homeless veteran facing hard times – like Kenneth Conti-Rodin, a former army combat veteran.

"There's a jacket I packed in here and it's getting cold that's probably gonna be the biggest thing that people need the jackets, and getting warm," said Conti-Rodin.

Conti-Rodin says without this, he'd struggle to stay warm as temperatures drop.

Vital supplies that offer an ounce of support and comfort for those who have given us so much.

If you'd like to donate toiletries, sleeping bags, warm clothing or other supplies you can bring them to the VROC at 4210 Industrial St. Building 100 in Rowlett.

The VROC Is also holding a health fair for veterans and the general public on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.