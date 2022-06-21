Richard Lee Wittie arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter, assault

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hurst Police Officers arrested Richard Lee Wittie, 72, of Abilene in connection to a fatality crash on June 20.

Wittie was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Investigators said he was traveling northbound on IH-820 when his Chevrolet pickup slammed into the rear of a motorcycle with two people on it.

Hurst Medics pronounced one of the motorcycle riders deceased at the scene and transported the other rider to a local hospital. The transported rider suffered serious injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.