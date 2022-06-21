Watch CBS News
Crime

Richard Lee Wittie arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter, assault

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, June 21st, 2022
Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, June 21st, 2022 03:44

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hurst Police Officers arrested Richard Lee Wittie, 72, of Abilene in connection to a fatality crash on June 20. 

Wittie was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. 

Investigators said he was traveling northbound on IH-820 when his Chevrolet pickup slammed into the rear of a motorcycle with two people on it. 

Hurst Medics pronounced one of the motorcycle riders deceased at the scene and transported the other rider to a local hospital. The transported rider suffered serious injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.