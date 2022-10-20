Rental bikes and scooters are returning to Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Whether you love them or hate them, rental bikes and scooters are coming back to Dallas.

However, there will be new guidelines.

From now until Nov. 4, companies can apply for a permit. Then the city will choose three businesses that can each put out 500 rental bikes or e-scooters for the 2022-2023 season.

They'll have to comply with "no ride zones" in places like parks, plazas, trails and "slow ride zones" in busy entertainment districts like Deep Ellum.

Across the entertainment district, reactions are mixed.

"Well it's already enough traffic.. so there's going to be more traffic and cars aren't going to stop for scooters," Cassandra Tyler said. "They don't stop for people."

The city says only a certain number of rentals will be allowed on each block. However, some residents are concerned about the ability to enforce this.

"They really don't bother me but I hope that people take more care of them, put them back where they're supposed to go," Roxie Montalvan said. "Don't just leave them in random areas."

See more information about the program here.