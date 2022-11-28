Thanksgiving day bust: U.S. border protection officers seize multi-colored rainbow fentanyl pills

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl in a single failed smuggling attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"While many families were enjoying time together celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, CBP officers were hard at work stopping dangerous drugs from entering our country," said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

A 43-year-old woman arriving from Mexico on Nov. 24 was arrested after a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the narcotics. She was processed for an expedited removal and returned to Mexico.

In total, 26.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.2 pounds of multi-colored fentanyl pills were concealed within the vehicle, according to the agency.

"This seizure is notable because it marks one of the first times CBP officers in El Paso have encountered the multi-colored rainbow fentanyl pills," said Provencio.