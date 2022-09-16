Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life.

The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self.

It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region.

"It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc.

But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay.

"It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all want to go in and see it vibrant again."

That may just happen. Earlier this week, the Fort Worth City Council voted to designate the buildings as highly significant endangered which will prevent demolition.

The building is already on the National Register of Historic Places—along with it being a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark.

"Both of those generate money for the developer to do this project as it holds the developer to a very high standard of restoration on the outside," said Tracy.

That's where Wilks Development comes in, they sent CBS this rendering of a proposed plan to breathe new life into this building with plans for a senior living facility and a coffee shop—a process expected to begin next year.

It's a chance to see this place thrive again.

"We need it back," added Tracy.