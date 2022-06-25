Watch CBS News
Local News

Protestors rally in support of abortion rights in Dallas

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

Protests in Dallas after Supreme Court ruling
Protests in Dallas after Supreme Court ruling 01:35

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large group of protestors turned out in Dallas Saturday morning, braving the summer heat to demonstrate against the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

dallas-abortion-rights-rally-1.jpg
CBSDFW.com

Several North Texans attended the "Rising Together Rally for Our Rights" in Dallas on June 25. The protest, which started at 10:00 a.m., was hosted by the Dallas County Democratic Party and took place at the Main Street Garden Park.

dallas-abortion-rights-rally-2.jpg
CBSDFW.com

Many supporters of abortion rights showed up with signs expressing their opposition to the ruling, some of which pointed out what their holders see as a distinction between how Texas responds to school shootings versus abortions.

dallas-abortion-rights-rally-4.jpg
CBSDFW.com

Another protest was scheduled to take place in Fort Worth later that day. The "Decision Day Action" will be held at 12 p.m. outside the Tarrant County courthouse downtown.

Opponents of abortion rights planned to hold a "Life is Louder" rally outside of the Texas Capitol in Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Students for Life Action hosted the demonstration.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 12:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.