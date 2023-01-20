Princeton ISD school board considers not letting public rent facilities

PRINCETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday night, several outraged members of a North Texas LGBTQ organization showed up to Princeton ISD's school board meeting.

They say they were planning to host a Pride event at the district's high school this summer — but now, the school board is considering taking away the option for the public to rent some of its facilities for events.

The district has not confirmed this to CBS 11 – but a facility use item is on the agenda.

The LGBTQ organization Princeton TX Diverse says they're planning to hold a Pride event this summer at the city's high school.

"We've already got approval, paid the deposit, signed the rental agreement to rent the high school," said John Kusterbeck with the organization.

But now, they're unsure if that event will actually happen.

The organization says certain members of the school board are trying to change Princeton ISD's "Facility Use Policy" to no longer allow the public to rent certain facilities during (off-hours) for meetings or events.

There's now concern this will affect other organizations, not affiliated with theirs.

The district says any adjustments the board might consider would not impact Boys and Girl Scouts, student-led organizations and youth sports.

At Thursday's school board meeting - several residents gave their opinions on this during public comment.

"We do not have any options in Princeton to host large indoor events and any consideration to stop allowing facility rental would have a major negative impact on our students and our community," one resident said.

"Misinformation is being spread and not only that - a lot of our school board members, their characters are being attacked," another resident said. "A lot of things you heard earlier is absolute hearsay."

Ultimately, the board didn't decide on facility use Thursday night. They voted 7-0 to move forward with letting legal counsel draft a document on rules and guidelines for facility use.

The school board said the following, in part:

"Due to the increased use of facilities both in regularity, time of use, amount of use and numbers of attendees, it is important to review and revise these guidelines to assure compliance with applicable laws and policies. The focus of the board being the safety and security of our students, staff and facilities."